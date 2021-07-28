scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 28, 2021
Another FIR registered against Raj Kundra in porn apps case

Raj Kundra moved the Bombay High Court for bail on Tuesday in the porn apps case.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 28, 2021 9:37:45 am
Bombay HC seeks Mumbai Police response on Raj Kundra's plea stating arrest 'illegal'

Another FIR registered has been against businessman Raj Kundra at Malvani Police Station in connection with his role as an alleged “key conspirator” in a case of making pornographic films and publishing them through mobile applications. He was arrested on July 19.

The Mumbai crime branch has taken up the case for further investigation.

Explained |What is the adult film racket, in which Raj Kundra has been arrested?

On Tuesday, the Bombay High Court sought a response from the Mumbai Police in a plea by Kundra, alleging that his arrest was illegal as he was not served legal notices as per law. The court said it cannot decide on granting interim relief and pass an order without hearing respondent authorities and adjourned the hearing in the plea.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The petition, senior advocate Aabad Ponda and advocate Subhash Jadhav, stated that Kundra’s name is not mentioned in the FIR. It alleged that the police searched Kundra’s office and, therefore, had directed him to remain present at the crime branch office. The petition also claimed that he was arrested without being served a notice in violation of laws safeguarding a person from arrest when the offense carries less than seven years of imprisonment.

Kundra is the husband of actor and businesswoman Shilpa Shetty.

