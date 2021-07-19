Raj Kundra arrested in porn apps case; businessman ‘key conspirator’, says police

According to Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale, Kundra appears to be the key conspirator in the case and the police has sufficient evidence pointing towards this. (File)

Businessman Raj Kundra was arrested on Monday in connection with a case relating to the creation of pornographic films and publishing them through certain online applications.

Informing about the same, Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale said Kundra “appears to be the key conspirator” in the porn apps case registered with the Mumbai crime branch in February this year, adding that the police have retrieved sufficient evidence pointing towards this.

An investigation is underway to uncover further details, he added.

In June, Kundra had approached a sessions court in Mumbai seeking anticipatory bail in a case filed by the cyber police in connection with a complaint alleging that certain online platforms were publishing obscene videos as part of their web series.

The complaint was filed last year under the Indian Penal Code section pertaining to obscenity, the Information Technology Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prevention) Act. Among those arrested was an employee of a tech start-up linked with Kundra. The arrest was made on the basis of the statement of model Sherlyn Chopra. The employee was granted bail in April.

Kundra was then summoned by the police. He had claimed that he had no links to the alleged offence, as he had exited from the start-up. He had also said that he submitted documents regarding his investments and exit from the company to the police and had nothing to do with the alleged shoots or web series.

Earlier in February, the Mumbai Police had arrested small-time actor Gehana Vasisth and a few others in the porn apps case. Vasisth was held for allegedly shooting and uploading obscene and pornographic content on her website. The actor was arrested days after police raided a bungalow in the Madh area of Malad in the northern suburbs of Mumbai, where a pornographic video was allegedly being shot.