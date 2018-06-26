Raj Bhawan threatens 7 yrs imprisonment for protestors: Opposition condemns statement, DMK to protest again

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam working president MK Stalin leads a protest against Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit in Chennai on Saturday. (PTI Photo/File) Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam working president MK Stalin leads a protest against Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit in Chennai on Saturday. (PTI Photo/File)

Tamil Nadu opposition parties condemned a statement from the Raj Bhawan threatening of severe punishment including imprisonment for those who try to prevent the Governor from doing his duties. The statement following the arrest of 190 DMK cadres, who were arrested and remanded in prison on Friday for showing black flags to Governor’s convoy in Namakkal.

In protest against the remand of his cadres, DMK working president M K Stalin too had marched to the governor’s residence on Saturday along with all his MLAs and some 400 cadres. All of them faced arrest.

While Stalin in his protest reminded Governor Banwarilal Purohit and the state government that showing black flag is a democratic way of protest, a statement issued by Raj Bhavan has threatened of “imprisonment” for those who prevent the office of the Governor from exercising powers vested under the Constitution.

Reminding that the office of the Governor is protected under IPC Section 124, the statement from Governor Purohit’s office on Sunday said those who violate this will be punished with imprisonment of up to seven years and a fine, and repeated that the Governor will continue to visit districts to oversee the governance. The visits by Governor Purohit to different districts were opposed by DMK alleging that Governor Purohit was trying to run a parallel government and an attempt to “play politics.”

Reiterating that the DMK is against the practice of the Governor reviewing government departments and running a parallel governance system, Stalin said DMK will continue to hold black flag protests to safeguard the interests of the state.

However, Raj Bhawan statement was more revealing of Governor’s Purohit’s future plans. It said the Governor’s office is a constitutional authority that enjoys complete authority and freedom to visit any part of the state and enjoys unhindered freedom to meet and interact with officials of the state as a head of the head of the executive. “In no case so far has there been an instance of the governor criticising the performance of any department or of giving a direction to any official, the statement said. He (Stalin) is either ignorant of the law or attempting to overawe by threatening to besiege Raj Bhavan or block the roads leading to the Raj Bhavan,” the statement said.

Stalin, however, pointed out that such reviews by the Governor does not take place in other BJP-ruled states. He said Tamil Nadu too had never witnessed such practices in the past. “The Edappadi K Palaniswami government may not have the courage to oppose this as they often have a tendency to bow before the Raj Bhavan and the BJP ruling the Centre. But we will fight to safeguard the rights of the states under this federal system. We will continue to oppose and protest Governor’s visits in a democratic manner,” Stalin said.

Stalin is already booked by the Chennai Police for his protest march on Saturday to the Governor’s residence, — a flash protest with over 400 people — which was organised without prior permission from the police. Stalin has been booked under IPC Sections 143 (unlawful assembly) and188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant).

Condemning Raj Bhawan’s threatening statement, MDMK leader Vaiko on Monday said no Governor in India enjoys unlimited powers. “Such privileges for Governors are there in US, not here,” Vaiko’s statement reminded. “Governor Purohit should understand that he has to stop his attempts to run a parallel power centre within the state. Even during Governor rules imposed in the state in the past, no governors undertaken such visits to the districts,” Vaiko said.

T T V Dhinakaran, leader of Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK), meanwhile, said threatening people with imprisonment for participating in black flag protests should be condemned.

