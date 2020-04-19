Follow Us:
Sunday, April 19, 2020
COVID19

Raj Bhavan shouldn’t become conspiracy hub: Sanjay Raut fires barb at Governor

The attack comes after Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar had recently recommended. Thackeray's name for the MLC as the governor nominated member at a cabinet meeting.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: April 19, 2020 3:04:07 pm
Sanjay Raut attacks Gov Bhagat singh, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, MP sanjay Raut, Ajit Pawar, Shiv sena, BJP, maharashtra news, india news, indian express news Raut hurled an attack on Twitter indirectly targeting the former BJP leader. (File)

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut Saturday expressed his anger over the delay in nominating Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to the Maharashtra Legislative Council by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

Frowning upon the Governor’s decision to seek legal advice before nominating the Shiv Sena chief, Raut targeted the former BJP leader on Twitter.

Raut tweeted: “Raj bhavan, governor’s house shouldn’t become a center for political conspiracy. Remember! history doesn’t spare those who behave unconstitutionally . @maha_governor.”

The attack comes after Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar had recently recommended Thackeray’s name for the MLC under the Governor quota at a cabinet meeting.

Thackeray is currently not a member of either of the two state legislature houses. In accordance with the Constitution, a chief minister or a minister has to be a member of either of the two houses within 6 months of being sworn into the post. Thackeray will complete 6 months on 28 May, 2020 as he was sworn in on 28 November, 2019 as the chief minister of Maharashtra.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 19: Latest News

Advertisement