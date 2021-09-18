scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, September 18, 2021
Must Read

Raipur: Two men arrested for ‘trying to kidnap’ woman near Speaker’s home

On Friday, a video of two men on a scooter, following and harassing a woman in front of the house of Speaker Charandas Mahant, went viral, after which police took suo motu cognisance of the matter.

By: Express News Service | Raipur |
Updated: September 18, 2021 6:00:35 pm
The two men have been identified as Raju Sharma and Nitish Sharma.

Two men have been arrested for allegedly trying to abduct a woman in front of the Vidhan Sabha speaker’s house in Chhattisgarh’s capital Raipur.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

On Friday, a video of two men on a scooter, following and harassing a woman in front of the house of Speaker Charandas Mahant, went viral, after which police took suo motu cognisance of the matter. The incident occurred on the road towards Shankar Nagar.

According to Raipur police, an FIR was lodged by the Civil line police station on Friday evening.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“The two men have been identified as Raju Sharma and Nitish Sharma. Both are in custody. They were inebriated and were trying to abduct the woman. We are investigating further,” an officer privy to the case said.

The two accused have been taken to court, where police will seek their custody, sources said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 18: Latest News

Advertisement