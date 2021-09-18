Raipur: Two men arrested for ‘trying to kidnap’ woman near Speaker’s home

Two men have been arrested for allegedly trying to abduct a woman in front of the Vidhan Sabha speaker’s house in Chhattisgarh’s capital Raipur.

On Friday, a video of two men on a scooter, following and harassing a woman in front of the house of Speaker Charandas Mahant, went viral, after which police took suo motu cognisance of the matter. The incident occurred on the road towards Shankar Nagar.

According to Raipur police, an FIR was lodged by the Civil line police station on Friday evening.

“The two men have been identified as Raju Sharma and Nitish Sharma. Both are in custody. They were inebriated and were trying to abduct the woman. We are investigating further,” an officer privy to the case said.

The two accused have been taken to court, where police will seek their custody, sources said.