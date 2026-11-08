Raipur man went to Russia for job and landed in jail. Now family writes to CM, police for help

In September, 38-year-old Tikeshwar Sahu from Raipur left home for Russia. He had received a job offer through Telegram and had hoped to secure a better future for his wife, two children and parents. He also had plans to bring them over to Russia in the future.

Days later, he informed his family that he was in jail over trumped up charges and was being forced into joining the Russian Army in its war against Ukraine.

On November 4, Sahu’s wife Manorama wrote to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and Raipur Commissioner of Police, Sanjeev Shukla, seeking a probe, diplomatic intervention, legal assistance, medical care, and his safe return to India.

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The Sahus’ case bears a striking resemblance to the plight of another family in Chhattisgarh. Last month, The Indian Express had reported about 21-year-old Vineet Kumar Dubey from Bilaspur who had left for Russia on September 29. Like Sahu, he had also travelled on a tourist visa after receiving a job offer through Telegram. Families of both the men said neither had been adequately informed about the nature of the work before leaving India.

A senior official from the Raipur Police Commissionerate, requesting anonymity, told The Indian Express, “We have received the complaint (in Sahu’s case). As per procedure, we shall send it to the state home department, which, in turn, will send it to the Ministry of External Affairs for further action.”

Sahu’s family said they last shared a normal call with him on September 16 before his phone was switched off. For the first few days, they thought he was facing network problems amid the war.

A familiar handwriting

But a few days later, they received a picture of a handwritten letter on their phone. It was a Russian number but the handwriting was unmistakably Sahu’s. In the letter, he claimed that he was being falsely implicated in a case involving illegal substances and was being forced to join the Russian Army, said a family member.

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After they made repeated requests to the number, Sahu was allowed to make a five-minute video call to his family. “He was crying a lot on the phone. He told us that he was in jail. He said he was being pressured to join the Russian Army,” the family member said.

Sahu, who worked as a store manager in Raipur, was promised a lucrative job as a delivery agent in Russia and was told that his tourist visa would be converted into a work visa once the job was confirmed, said his family members.

Sahu left Raipur for Delhi on September 7 and travelled to Russia the following day, reaching Moscow before flying to Volgograd. On arrival, he was given 5,000 Russian rubles by the person who promised him a job. His relatives alleged that he was being pressured into signing documents declaring his consent to join the Russian military.

Health concerns

The family said it was worried about Sahu’s health, particularly because he has a thyroid condition for which he takes medication. They alleged that he had not received his medicines after being detained and had also been assaulted.

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To secure his release, the family hired a lawyer in Russia. They have spent Rs 1.5 lakh on his fees. On October 22, the lawyer informed them that Sahu had been hospitalised after his blood pressure rose, they said. The family has not received a clear update on his condition or when he might be released.

His relatives alleged that Sahu was being pressured into admitting that he was supplying an illegal substance, and feared the accusation was being used to prolong his detention and force him into military service.

Sahu’s relatives said they had emailed the Indian and Russian embassies. While the Russian embassy had not responded, the Indian embassy, in an email reply, told them it was trying to ascertain the details and would provide an update, they said.

The family also approached the DGP headquarters in Naya Raipur in September. They subsequently approached political leaders and the state secretariat, and filed an application through the Prime Minister’s grievance portal.

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The family’s financial state has worsened as they struggle to pay the Russian lawyer before each hearing. But right now, their only concern is to get Sahu home, safe and sound.

“We want the government to intervene and bring him back. We do not know what is happening to him, and we are extremely worried about his health,” a relative said.