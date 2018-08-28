Raipur: Five-year-old dies as ambulance runs out of oxygen

A five-year-old died allegedly due to lack of oxygen supply in a government-run ambulance that was rushing her to hospital in Bastar district on Monday.

According to the parents, Bulbul Kudiyam had fallen ill a few days ago and they had taken her home to Toynar for treatment. Her father Chamru said that her condition deteriorated and she was taken to Bijapur district hospital on Wednesday. Sunday night she was referred to Medical College in Jagdalpur, but the oxygen tank ran out 15 km short of the destination. Bijapur District Collector KD Kunjam said he had asked for enquiry by CMHO.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App