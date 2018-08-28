Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 28, 2018
Meet the hidden heroes that help you and your family deal with the unexpected Sponsored

Meet the hidden heroes that help you and your family deal with the unexpected
  • Raipur: Five-year-old dies as ambulance runs out of oxygen

Raipur: Five-year-old dies as ambulance runs out of oxygen

A five-year-old died allegedly due to lack of oxygen supply in a government-run ambulance that was rushing her to hospital in Bastar district on Monday. According to the parents, Bulbul Kudiyam had fallen ill a few days ago and they had taken her home to Toynar for treatment. Her father Chamru said that her condition […]

By: Express News Service | Raipur | Published: August 28, 2018 5:31:34 am

A five-year-old died allegedly due to lack of oxygen supply in a government-run ambulance that was rushing her to hospital in Bastar district on Monday.

According to the parents, Bulbul Kudiyam had fallen ill a few days ago and they had taken her home to Toynar for treatment. Her father Chamru said that her condition deteriorated and she was taken to Bijapur district hospital on Wednesday. Sunday night she was referred to Medical College in Jagdalpur, but the oxygen tank ran out 15 km short of the destination. Bijapur District Collector KD Kunjam said he had asked for enquiry by CMHO.

Must Watch

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Best of Express
Honor Play review : Flagship level performance at affordable pricing
Watch Now
Honor Play review : Flagship level performance at affordable pricing
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement