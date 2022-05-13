scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, May 13, 2022
Must Read

Raipur crash: Chhattisgarh govt-owned helicopter was centre of controversy

The Augusta-Westland helicopter, which crashed on Thursday night killing two pilots, had been facing technical problems for years. Following safety concerns over it, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel had recently borrowed another chopper.

Written by Gargi Verma | Raipur |
Updated: May 13, 2022 11:18:21 am
The remains of the chopper that crashed in Raipur on Thursday. (Photo: ANI)

The Chhattisgarh government and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) have initiated investigations into the crash of a helicopter at Raipur’s Swami Vivekanand Airport on Thursday night which killed both pilots. The state government-owned chopper, however, had been courting controversies for years.

The Augusta-Westland helicopter bought by the erstwhile BJP government led by Raman Singh in 2007 had been facing technical problems for several years. It was bought at a hiked price, a matter which the opposition Congress had raised in court at the time.

However, after coming to power, the Congress government had been using the helicopter, mostly for the Chief Minister. Following safety concerns over the chopper, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel had borrowed another helicopter for his current tour of constituencies.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

On Thursday night, the helicopter was piloted by Captain GK Panda, who had been serving the state since 2010. He was accompanied by night flying training expert Captain AK Shrivastava who had flown from Delhi to Raipur. Captain Shrivastava was a relative of politician Adarsh Shastri, who is the grandson of late Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri. The families of both pilots have reached Raipur to claim custody of their bodies.

Best of Express Premium

Horoscope Today, May 13, 2022: Gemini, Aries, Pisces and other signs — ch...Premium
Horoscope Today, May 13, 2022: Gemini, Aries, Pisces and other signs — ch...
PM Modi’s personal equation with Xi resolved many crises: Ajit DovalPremium
PM Modi’s personal equation with Xi resolved many crises: Ajit Doval
Explained: For 5th-time Sri Lanka PM Ranil Wickremesinghe, political and ...Premium
Explained: For 5th-time Sri Lanka PM Ranil Wickremesinghe, political and ...
Inflation, rate hike, falling markets: what nowPremium
Inflation, rate hike, falling markets: what now
More Premium Stories >>

The post-mortem of the pilots will be conducted in the presence of experts from the DGCA, sources said, adding that the officials will arrive later on Friday. The black box of the helicopter, which has been retrieved from the wreckage, will also be examined by DGCA experts to determine the sequence of events in the final minutes before the crash.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 13: Latest News

Advertisement