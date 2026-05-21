Dizzy from extreme heat, electrician falls to death from Raipur airport ceiling

An official said airport management tried to revive the electrician but could not save his life. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Amid a heatwave in Chhattisgarh, a 28-year-old electrician at the busy Swami Vivekananda Airport in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur fell to his death from a 20-foot false ceiling as passengers watched in horror after the heat brought on a dizzy spell.

Kuber Chandra Sahu and his colleagues were working on the first floor of the Security Hold Area (SHA) when he fainted and fell. A video shot by a passenger shows an unconscious Sahu lying on the ground.

“Mr. Kuber Chandra Sahu suddenly felt dizzy and unconscious due to extreme heat, following which he fell from the height of the false ceiling,” the Airport Authority of India said. “The incident has been reported to the concerned police authorities and other competent authorities, and necessary action is being taken as per procedure. The airport management is investigating the cause of the incident. At the same time, in coordination with the concerned contractor agency, all possible assistance and support are being provided to the family members of the deceased.”