Dizzy from extreme heat, electrician falls to death from Raipur airport ceiling

Kuber Chandra Sahu and his colleagues were working on the first floor of the Security Hold Area (SHA) when he fainted and fell.

Written by: Jayprakash S Naidu
2 min readRaipurMay 21, 2026 09:18 PM IST
raipur, heat stroke, raipur airport,An official said airport management tried to revive the electrician but could not save his life. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)
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Amid a heatwave in Chhattisgarh, a 28-year-old electrician at the busy Swami Vivekananda Airport in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur fell to his death from a 20-foot false ceiling as passengers watched in horror after the heat brought on a dizzy spell.

Kuber Chandra Sahu and his colleagues were working on the first floor of the Security Hold Area (SHA) when he fainted and fell. A video shot by a passenger shows an unconscious Sahu lying on the ground.

“Mr. Kuber Chandra Sahu suddenly felt dizzy and unconscious due to extreme heat, following which he fell from the height of the false ceiling,” the Airport Authority of India said. “The incident has been reported to the concerned police authorities and other competent authorities, and necessary action is being taken as per procedure. The airport management is investigating the cause of the incident. At the same time, in coordination with the concerned contractor agency, all possible assistance and support are being provided to the family members of the deceased.”

An official said airport management tried to revive him. “We gave him CPR and also rushed him to a hospital in our ambulance but, unfortunately, we could not save his life,” the official said.

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He also admitted that Sahu had no safety harness. “Not even a helmet. The contractor should take these measures,” he said.

According to Sahu’s family, he had been working there for the past few months. A case of accidental death has been registered, with police now probing negligence.

Meanwhile, the Chhattisgarh Sahu community has issued an appeal to its members seeking financial assistance for the family.

Jayprakash S Naidu
Jayprakash S Naidu

Jayprakash S Naidu is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, currently serving as the state correspondent for Chhattisgarh. With an extensive career in frontline journalism, he reports on the political, security, and humanitarian landscape of Central India. Expertise and Experience Specialized Conflict Reporting: Jayprakash is a leading voice on the Maoist/Naxalite conflict in the Bastar region. His reporting provides a critical, ground-level view of: Internal Security: Tracking high-stakes encounters, surrender programs for senior Maoist leaders, and the establishment of security camps in formerly inaccessible "heartland" villages. Tribal Rights & Displacement: Investigative reporting on the identity and land struggles of thousands of displaced tribals fleeing conflict zones for neighboring states. Governance & Bureaucratic Analysis: He consistently monitors the evolution of Chhattisgarh as it marks 25 years of statehood, covering: Electoral Politics: Analyzing the shift in power between the BJP and Congress and the impact of regional tribal movements. Public Policy: Reporting on landmark infrastructure projects (e.g., mobile connectivity in remote zones) and judicial interventions, such as High Court rulings on civil and family law. Diverse Investigative Background: Prior to his current focus on Chhattisgarh, Jayprakash held reported from Maharashtra, where he specialized in: Crisis & Disaster Management: Notable for his extensive coverage of the Cyclone Tauktae barge tragedy (P-305) and the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on frontline personnel. Legal & Human Rights: Investigative pieces for platforms like Article-14, focusing on police accountability and custodial deaths across India. Environmental & Social Justice: Authoritative reporting on the Hasdeo Aranya forest protests and the approval of major tiger reserves, highlighting the tension between industrial mining and environmental preservation. ... Read More

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