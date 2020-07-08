Raipur: 12 workers injured after molten steel falls in factory

The incident took place on Tuesday at the Indian Ispat Company in Ravabhata area under Khamtarai police station limits, Raipur Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Yadav told PTI. (Representational Image) The incident took place on Tuesday at the Indian Ispat Company in Ravabhata area under Khamtarai police station limits, Raipur Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Yadav told PTI. (Representational Image)

At least 12 workers were injured after a ladle containing hot molten steel, being operated by a crane, fell down and caused an explosion at a steel plant in Raipur district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday at the Indian Ispat Company in Ravabhata area under Khamtarai police station limits, Raipur Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Yadav told PTI.

Based on a complaint by an injured worker, the police registered an FIR against the crane operator, Krishna Rai, and the factory owner, he said. According to the complainant, Rai was operating the ladle through a crane for shifting hot molten steel from the blast furnace to a continuous casting machine. Suddenly, the cable snapped and the ladle fell on the ground causing an explosion, Yadav said.

Due to the blast, the hot molten steel spread on the ground, causing burn injuries to workers, including Rai, who were present in the vicinity, he said quoting the complaint. Four workers received serious burn injuries, he said. All the injured workers were admitted to a hospital, the official said, adding that they were reported to be out of danger.

The complainant alleged that the incident took place due to the negligence of Rai in operating the crane and the factory owner for ignoring maintenance of the machinery in the unit, Yadav said.

A case was registered against Rai and the factory owner under Indian Penal Code Sections 287 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 34 (common intention), he said. No arrest has been made so far, the official said, adding that a probe is underway.

