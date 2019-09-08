Rainy days ahead for state, heavy spell in Vidarbha for next 2 days: IMD

Maharashtra will experience rainy days till next week, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Fairly widespread rain is expected over Konkan and Madhya Maharashtra till September 12 while Vidarbha will experience heavy spells in the next two days.

On Saturday, Pune city experienced overcast sky conditions while sporadic rainfall of light intensity was reported from various parts. “Under the influence of a low pressure system lying over north coastal Odisha, there will be intense rainfall over central India, including Maharashtra, during the next three to four days,” stated the IMD forecast on Saturday.

The Konkan region, including Mumbai, has witnessed intense rainfall over the last 48 hours, leaving many areas in the city limits flooded. Similar activity is expected early next week, said IMD officials. “There is an off-shore trough that is running between south Gujarat and Karnataka coast. As a result, there will be fairly widespread rainfall over the coastal belt during the next four days,” said IMD officials.

On Saturday, rainfall was recorded over Mahabaleshwar (63mm), Mumbai and Dahanu (50mm) and Kolhapur (17mm) till 5.30pm.

With southwest monsoon nearing its fag end for this season, the current vigorous spell will help keep seasonal rainfall figures normal. Rainfall during September will be normal, said IMD officials.