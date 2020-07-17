Rainwater floods Hyderabad hospital, lays bare power tussle in Telangana Cabinet

State Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav at the Osmania General Hospital on Thursday. (Express) State Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav at the Osmania General Hospital on Thursday. (Express)

The handling of the Covid situation in Telangana, especially in Hyderabad, has spurred a power tussle in the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) and the Cabinet of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

This came to light after heavy rain on Wednesday and Thursday left ankle-deep water in four general wards of the Osmania General Hospital— tasked with admitting those with Covid-19 symptoms and referring active cases to the state’s exclusive coronavirus facility at Gandhi Hospital.

While Health Minister Etela Rajender was still in talks with hospital officials Thursday afternoon to sweep out the water, Minister of Animal Husbandry Talasani Srinivas Yadav visited OGH and took charge of clean-up ops, much to the chagrin of Rajender who left in a huff.

Sources in TRS said a faction in the party led by Yadav is trying to gain an upper hand in the party and government, and the allegations of mishandling of the pandemic have provided an opportunity to KCR’s detractors to elbow out leaders close to the CM, including Rajender.

“The state’s health minister was not even aware that his Cabinet colleague visited a government hospital and made some disparaging remarks about the sewage system and how it was handled. There is clearly a power struggle within the upper echelons of TRS,” a leader said.

Rajender told The Indian Express that as OGH was a heritage building, repairs could not be conducted to protect it from heavy rain. “Srinivas Yadav is a minister from Hyderabad area so he may have visited Osmania. I don’t have to say anything about it.”

Yadav, who represents Sanath Nagar Assembly constituency in Hyderabad, said he felt responsible as a representative from the city.

Contrary to Rajender’s remark, Yadav said an underground stormwater drain and sewage pipeline had choked, causing flooding. “I have instructed the municipality on unclogging pipelines. The work has started and by Friday the underground pipelines should be free.”

