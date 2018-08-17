Follow Us:
Thursday, August 16, 2018
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years

Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years
  • Rainfall to reduce marginally in Kerala: IMD

Rainfall to reduce marginally in Kerala: IMD

This monsoon, a consistently noted feature, according to the Met officials, has seen strong westerly winds blowing over from the Arabian Sea with speeds ranging 35 - 45 knots/hour.

Written by ANJALI MARAR | Pune | Published: August 17, 2018 3:56:41 am
Rescue officials assist villagers out of a flooded area near Kochi. (File)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday has indicated a slight reduction in rain intensity over Kerala in the next 24 to 48 hours. “Presently, there are no circulation systems near Kerala region and rainfall is most likely to reduce during August 16 and 17. But, weather models are suggesting the formation of a fresh low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal around August 19 which may bring more rain over Kerala and other peninsular regions,” said A K Srivastava, head, climate monitoring and analysis group at IMD.

This monsoon, a consistently noted feature, according to the Met officials, has seen strong westerly winds blowing over from the Arabian Sea with speeds ranging 35 – 45 knots/hour.

Must Watch

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Akshay Kumar and Mouni Roy Reveal The Tough Part About Shooting For Gold
Watch Now
Akshay Kumar and Mouni Roy Reveal The Tough Part About Shooting For Gold
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement