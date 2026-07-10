Rainfall in eastern river basins down 20% since 1951: Study on water availability in Indus river system

In the first-of-its-kind assessment of the impact of climate change on water availability in the Indus river system, a new study has revealed that the catchment areas of the three eastern rivers — Ravi, Beas and Sutlej — saw a 20 per cent decline in precipitation in the period between 1951 and 2024.

On the other hand, rainfall in catchment areas of three western rivers — Indus, Jhelum and Chenab — was largely stable, with only a 6 per cent reduction observed over the same period, “which is statistically non-significant”, the study has found.

The findings are relevant in view of India’s argument that the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan, which governs the sharing of waters of the Indus basin between the two countries, needs to be renegotiated to account for new ground realities created by climate change and other factors like demographic changes. Under the treaty, the waters of the three eastern rivers have been fully allocated to India, while that of the three western rivers are mostly meant for use by Pakistan.