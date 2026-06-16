Delhi, Northeast brace for storm, rainfall as El Nino threatens monsoon deficit

With El Niño having started in India, the fears of a deficit monsoon grow stronger. The satellite images released by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) over the past few days show the monsoon clouds moving from the Bay of Bengal region to Myanmar, Thailand, parts of Northeast India, Bhutan and then onto China.

While the extreme heat has somewhat abated in North India, the monsoon rain still eludes the region. However, the region is likely to see intermittent rainfall over the next few days.

The South and East have received some of their shares of monsoon rain. Despite this, India is likely to see a weak monsoon. Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) has warned that due to this, rainfed kharif crops, including rice and maize, could be under stress.