Delhi, Northeast brace for storm, rainfall as El Nino threatens monsoon deficit

With El Niño having started in India, the fears of a deficit monsoon grow stronger. The satellite images released by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) over the past few days show the monsoon clouds moving from the Bay of Bengal region to Myanmar, Thailand, parts of Northeast India, Bhutan and then onto China.
While the extreme heat has somewhat abated in North India, the monsoon rain still eludes the region. However, the region is likely to see intermittent rainfall over the next few days.
The South and East have received some of their shares of monsoon rain. Despite this, India is likely to see a weak monsoon. Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) has warned that due to this, rainfed kharif crops, including rice and maize, could be under stress.
The IMD has forecast heavy rainfall in parts of the Northeast and eastern India, thunderstorms over Delhi and adjoining regions, and hot, humid conditions across western India. Widespread rainfall is expected across the Northeast until June 21, with very heavy rainfall likely over Arunachal Pradesh from June 18 to 21 and over Assam and Meghalaya from June 17 to 21. Heavy rain is also likely over parts of Bihar and West Bengal during the week.
Conditions remain favourable for the further advance of the southwest monsoon into additional parts of the central Arabian Sea, Maharashtra, the remaining parts of Karnataka, Telangana, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar and parts of Chhattisgarh over the next four to five days.
Mumbai and its suburbs are likely to witness partly cloudy skies with hot and humid conditions over the next 48 hours. The IMD has forecast the possibility of light rain during late-night and early-morning hours.
Maximum temperatures are expected to hover around 35 degrees Celsius, while minimum temperatures may remain between 29 degrees Celsius and 30 degrees Celsius.
Across Maharashtra, light to moderate rainfall and thundershowers are expected in parts of Konkan, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada through the week. Hot and humid weather conditions are likely to persist over Konkan, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada till June 17.
Delhi is likely to experience partly cloudy skies on Tuesday, accompanied by very light to light rain, thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds reaching 40-50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph during the afternoon and evening.
The capital’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 38 degrees Celsius and 40 degrees Celsius on Monday, gradually rising to 40-42 degrees Celsius by June 18. Dust storm and strong winds are also likely over parts of Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan.
Scattered rainfall is likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh during the week.
The IMD has warned of thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of up to 60 kmph across several northwestern states. Thundersqualls with wind speeds reaching 70-80 kmph are likely over parts of Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi on June 16.
Kerala, Coastal Karnataka and Telangana are expected to witness widespread rainfall during the week. Heavy rainfall is likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal till June 18, while Kerala and Mahe may receive isolated heavy showers on June 16.
Strong surface winds are also likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Rayalaseema through June 19.
Heatwave conditions are expected to continue in isolated pockets of Telangana on June 16 and Vidarbha during June 16-17.
A gradual rise of 2-4 degree celsius in maximum temperatures is likely across northwest India until June 18, while temperatures over the rest of the country are expected to remain largely unchanged.