Monsoon knocks on Kerala’s door; IMD issues heavy rain, thunderstorm alerts across India

After a brief pause in its advance, the Southwest Monsoon is poised to regain momentum, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting its onset over Kerala around June 4. As monsoon currents strengthen over the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal, the weather department has forecast widespread rainfall, very heavy showers over Kerala, thunderstorms accompanied by strong winds across several states, and rough sea conditions along the southern coastline over the coming days.

Kerala is likely to bear the brunt of the monsoon’s initial surge, with the IMD forecasting isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall (7-20 cm) across the state till June 8. Orange warnings will remain in place for Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, and Thrissur on June 3.

Yellow warning

A yellow warning for heavy rainfall has been issued for several districts in Kerala and Lakshadweep over the coming days.

On June 4, the warning remains in effect for Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod, along with Lakshadweep.

On June 5, isolated heavy rainfall is expected over Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki and Ernakulam, besides Lakshadweep.

By June 6, the warning area expands to cover Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad, along with Lakshadweep, where heavy rain is likely at isolated places.

Progress of Southwest monsoon. (Source: IMD) Progress of Southwest monsoon. (Source: IMD)

Thunderstorms and squally winds

Apart from monsoon rainfall, the IMD has warned of moderate to severe thunderstorm across Northwest, Central, East and Peninsular India during the week.

Strong winds of 40-50 kmph are likely over many regions, while thundersqualls gusting up to 70 kmph may affect parts of Rajasthan, Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Chhattisgarh.

Delhi-NCR likely to see rain, thunderstorms

The national capital is expected to witness a spell of rain till Friday.

Light rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph, with gusts up to 60 kmph, are forecast during the afternoon and evening hours. Maximum temperatures are expected to remain between 36 degree celsius and 39 degree celsius, below normal for this time of year, with no heatwave conditions likely through June 8.

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Bengaluru to get widespread showers

Rainfall is also expected to intensify over Karnataka as the monsoon approaches.

Bengaluru is likely to experience cloudy skies and intermittent showers over the next few days, with moderate to heavy rain and gusty winds forecast on June 5. Day temperatures are expected to remain around 32 degree celsius, while minimum temperatures may hover near 22 degree celsius.

Northeast

The IMD has forecast widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds across Northeast during the next five days. Heavy rainfall is likely over Arunachal Pradesh till June 8, while Assam and Meghalaya are expected to receive intense showers between June 5 and June 8.

Heatwave conditions persist in Bihar

Even as monsoon rains advance in the south, heatwave conditions are likely to continue over Bihar between Thursday and Saturday. Hot and humid weather is also expected across parts of Odisha, Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal.

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The IMD has warned of rough sea conditions and squally weather over the Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu coasts, Lakshadweep region, Gulf of Mannar and adjoining Arabian Sea.

Wind speeds of 40-50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, are expected through June 6, prompting authorities to advise fishermen against venturing into the sea.

Safety advisory

The weather department cautioned that strong winds could lead to:

Uprooted trees

Damage to power infrastructure

Crop losses

Localised disruptions.

Authorities have advised residents in vulnerable areas to;

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Remain alert for waterlogging

Flash floods

Landslides.

The IMD has urged people to: