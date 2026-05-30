Rain, thunderstorms to bring relief from heat across large parts of India

The IMD has also warned of moderate to severe thunderstorm activity across northwest India between May 29 and 31. (file)

A western disturbance is set to keep weather conditions active across large parts of the country over the coming days, bringing thunderstorms, gusty winds and widespread rainfall, while providing relief from the intense heat in several regions.

North India

Delhi-NCR witnessed a further drop in temperatures on Saturday after light rainfall over the past two days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for May 30 and 31, forecasting light rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph. The maximum temperature in the capital is expected to remain between 34°C and 36°C on May 30, significantly below normal.

The IMD has also warned of moderate to severe thunderstorm activity across northwest India between May 29 and 31. Isolated hailstorms are likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Rajasthan, and parts of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand during this period.