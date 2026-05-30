Rain, thunderstorms to bring relief from heat across large parts of India

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A western disturbance is set to keep weather conditions active across large parts of the country over the coming days, bringing thunderstorms, gusty winds and widespread rainfall, while providing relief from the intense heat in several regions.
Delhi-NCR witnessed a further drop in temperatures on Saturday after light rainfall over the past two days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for May 30 and 31, forecasting light rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph. The maximum temperature in the capital is expected to remain between 34°C and 36°C on May 30, significantly below normal.
The IMD has also warned of moderate to severe thunderstorm activity across northwest India between May 29 and 31. Isolated hailstorms are likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Rajasthan, and parts of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand during this period.
In Rajasthan, thunderstorms, dust storms and rainfall are expected to continue for the next four to five days. Parts of Jaipur, Ajmer, Bharatpur, Kota, Jodhpur, Udaipur and Bikaner divisions are likely to witness strong winds reaching 60-70 kmph, lightning and isolated hailstorms. The weather activity is expected to keep maximum temperatures below 44°C across most parts of the state, offering relief from the prevailing heatwave conditions.
Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha. Bihar is expected to receive very heavy rainfall at isolated places, while thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds are likely to continue across eastern India through May 31.
The weather office has cautioned that heavy rainfall could lead to waterlogging in low-lying areas, traffic disruptions, reduced visibility and damage to vulnerable structures and standing crops.
Rainfall activity is expected to intensify over the Northeast from the beginning of June.
According to the IMD, isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Arunachal Pradesh between June 1 and 4; Assam and Meghalaya between June 2 and 4; and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura from May 31 to June 3.
The department has warned of localised flooding, landslides and transport disruptions in vulnerable areas due to persistent rainfall.
Monsoon-related rainfall activity is expected to continue across southern states over the next few days.
Heavy rainfall is likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal from May 29 to June 1. Kerala and Mahe are expected to receive heavy rain on May 31 and again from June 1 to 4, while Lakshadweep is likely to witness heavy rainfall between May 31 and June 4.
Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam are forecast to receive heavy rainfall from May 29 to 31, while Rayalaseema may witness heavy showers on May 29 and 30. South Interior Karnataka is also likely to receive heavy rainfall.
Parts of west Madhya Pradesh are likely to receive heavy rainfall on May 31 and June 1, while the Gujarat region is expected to witness heavy showers between May 31 and June 2.
Thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds and isolated hailstorms are forecast over Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh on May 29 and 30. Vidarbha is also likely to witness hailstorm activity on May 30 and 31.
The IMD has advised people in affected regions to remain alert for thunderstorms, lightning, strong winds and heavy rainfall, which may cause localised flooding, traffic congestion and temporary disruptions to normal life.
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