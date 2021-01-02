Rain, snow hit parts of Himachal, wet spell to continue for four days

Beautiful view of Mahasu peak after first snowfall of the season at Kufri near Shimla on Monday. (Express Photo by Pradeep Kumar)

A few parts of Himachal Pradesh received rain and snow on Saturday with the beginning of a wet spell that is expected to continue over the next four days, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its forecast.

Precipitation in the state will be fairly widespread and is likely to reach its peak intensity on January 4 and 5, when most places in the state may receive snow and rain. As a result, the day temperature may fall by five to seven degrees and the night temperature by two to three degrees, the forecast said. From January 6 onwards, the minimum temperature may further decrease by several degrees, and parts of the lower hills may witness dense fog.

The wet spell may cause severe cold wave conditions in the higher reaches of the state, and the IMD has advised people against outdoor activities. Tourists have been advised not to visit the higher reaches of Shimla, Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti, Kullu and Chamba districts during this time and to remain constantly in touch with the local authorities.

Meteorological officials further said that traffic, electricity and water supply may get disrupted in the high hills of the state on account of snowfall.

The IMD has issued a yellow weather warning for the state for Tuesday (January 5), when some places in the middle and high hills may receive heavy snow. The low hills may witness thunderstorms, lightning and hailstorms on that day. A yellow warning means that the risk level is low but people must remain updated about the weather. On Sunday and Monday, parts of the low hills may receive thunderstorms and lightning, the warning added.

Isolated parts of the state also received rain on Friday, the IMD bulletin said, with Dalhousie and Hamirpur recording a rainfall of 4 millimetres each. Keylong in Lahaul recorded the coldest temperature of -7.3 degree Celsius on Friday night, it said.