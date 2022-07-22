Monsoon News Live Updates: Rain spell to continue in Delhi today; CM Eknath Shinde holds meeting over flood sitation

Monsoon Updates Today, Weather Latest News: After two consecutive days of rainfall, Delhi is expected to witness another spell on Friday, the India Meteorological Department said in its forecast. The rainfall for the month and the season has surpassed normal levels at Safdarjung, Delhi’s base weather station.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh has received surplus seasonal rain (495.3mm) so far during the current monsoon than 2021 which received 258.7mm rain in the months of June and July. The city has received a total of 495.3mm seasonal rain from June 1 to July 21. Sources said the gap will increase more as around 10 days remain.

In other news, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday convened a meeting at the Mantralaya on the flood situation in various parts of Maharashtra. Reviewing the situation in Gadchiroli, Wardha, Yavatmal, and Chandrapur districts, Shinde interacted with their District Collectors, Zilla Parishad chief executive officers, and police Superintendents. As per a government press note, 2,600 persons were shifted in Chandrapur due to flood in Wardha river.