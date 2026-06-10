IMD forecast: Delhi likely to cool down on June 11; heavy rain batters Kerala, Karnataka

After enduring scorching heatwave conditions, Delhi-NCR is likely to witness weather changes over the next three days, with thunderstorms, dust storms and rain expected to bring substantial relief from soaring temperatures.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast maximum temperatures between 42 degree Celsius and 44 degree Celsius on June 10, with heatwave conditions persisting across Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, West Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. Strong surface winds of 20-30 kmph, gusting up to 40 kmph, are expected during the day, while isolated thundery activity may develop by evening.

Delhi’s temperature could drop on June 11 with light rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and dust storms during the evening and night. Wind speeds may reach 50-60 kmph, gusting up to 70 kmph.

The unstable weather is expected to continue on June 12, with two spells of rain and thunderstorms forecast during the morning and later in the afternoon. Strong winds of up to 60 kmph are likely during both spells.

The arrival of rain-bearing systems is expected to trigger a fall in temperatures across the national capital. Maximum temperatures, which are forecast to remain around 41-43 degree Celsius on June 11, could plunge to 34-36 degree Celsius on June 12. Minimum temperatures are also expected to fall from 29-31 degree Celsius to 24-26 degree Celsius, providing widespread relief from oppressive heat.

Thwe weather department has predicted a gradual fall of 4-6 degree Celsius across Northwest India between June 12 and June 13 after temperatures rise slightly until June 11.

Yellow alert for Kerala

While the north is sweating with above-40 degrees Celsius temperature, the south is relatively cooler with the monsoon’s progress. Kerala is set for widespread rainfall activity over the coming days. Rain or thundershowers are likely at most places across the state and Lakshadweep from June 10 to June 12, with many areas expected to continue receiving rainfall through June 14.

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The IMD has issued a heavy rainfall warning for some regions in Kerala, where 7 cm to 11 cm of rain could be recorded in 24 hours between June 10 and June 12. A yellow alert remains in place till June 12.

Malappuram, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod are likely to receive heavy rainfall on June 10 and June 11. On June 12, the warning expands to include Ernakulam, Thrissur and Palakkad in addition to the northern districts.

Strong surface winds reaching 40-50 kmph are also expected across Kerala and Lakshadweep on June 10, raising concerns about rough weather conditions.

Heavy rainfall warning in Karnataka

Along with Kerala, Karnataka is likely to get heavy rainfall throughout the week. The IMD has warned of squally weather along and off the Kerala and Karnataka coasts, as well as over the Lakshadweep region. Wind speeds of 40-50 kmph, gusting to 60 kmph, are likely over the Arabian Sea, while even stronger winds of up to 65 kmph are forecast over parts of the west-central Arabian Sea and along the Somalia and Oman coasts.

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Similar squally conditions are expected over the Gulf of Mannar, Comorin area, Sri Lanka coast, south Bay of Bengal and Andaman Sea over the next three days.

Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, and Udupi regions along the coast, Bagalkot, Belagavi, Bidar, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Kalburgi, Koppal, Raichur, Vijayapura and Yadgir districts in the north and Ballari, Bengaluru (Rural), Bengaluru (Urban), Chamarajanagara, Chikkaballapura, Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga, Davanagere, Hassan, Kodagu, Kolar, Mandya, Mysuru, Ramanagara, Shivamogga, Tumakuru and Vijayanagara in the south are likely to get heavy rainfall.

Rain, storms likely across several regions

Beyond Kerala and Delhi, widespread rainfall is forecast across large parts of the country. Heavy rainfall is likely over Bihar, Odisha, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Northeast India, Konkan and Goa, Coastal Karnataka, Telangana and parts of Tamil Nadu over the coming week.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 40-60 kmph are expected across many states, including Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Odisha.