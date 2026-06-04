Monsoon onset likely today in Kerala, IMD issues Orange alert in multiple districts

India Monsoon news today: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast widespread rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds across large parts of the country over the next week, with Kerala expected to bear the brunt of intense rain. Several states are also likely to witness squally weather, hailstorms, and heavy rainfall. As per the Regional Meteorological Department in Kerala, Monsoon onset is likely on Thursday, June 4. “Rain or thundershower is most likely to occur at most places in Kerala and Lakshadweep,” a special bulletin by the IMD read.

In Delhi, more rain is expected on Thursday, as per the IMD. “A spell of light rain accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning and strong wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph during forenoon to afternoon. Another spell of very light to light rain accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning during night,” the latest bulletin by the IMD read.

Kerala faces week-long heavy rain alert

Kerala is expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall (7-20 cm) from June 4 to June 9, causing Orange and Yellow warnings across multiple districts. The districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam and Thrissur are under Orange Alert on Thursday, while northern districts including Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod face similar warnings later in the week.

Kerala Map. (Source: IMD) Kerala Map. (Source: IMD)

Thunderstorms to lash large parts of India

According to the weather department, moderate to severe thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and squally winds of 40-50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, is likely across Northwest, Central, East and South Peninsular India during the coming days. Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Jharkhand and West Bengal are among the states expected to witness frequent thunderstorm episodes.

Northeast braces for heavy downpours

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is forecast across Northeast India through the week. Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are likely to receive isolated heavy rainfall, with very heavy rain expected over Assam and Meghalaya on June 8 and 9.

Advance of southwest monsoon 2026. (Source: IMD) Advance of southwest monsoon 2026. (Source: IMD)

Hailstorm warning

The IMD has warned of hailstorms accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Uttarakhand is also likely to receive isolated heavy rainfall on June 4, while hailstorm activity may continue in parts of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand through June 5.

Heavy rain likely along western coast

Konkan and Goa, Coastal Karnataka, Madhya Maharashtra and Lakshadweep are expected to receive intermittent heavy rainfall over the next several days.

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Delhi set for rain, dust storm and cooler days ahead

As per latest weather bulletin, Delhi is likely to witness cloudy skies, light rain, thunderstorms, lightning and dust storms between June 4 and June 6. Strong winds of 40-50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, are expected during thunderstorm. Day temperatures are likely to remain between 36 degree celsius and 40 degree celsius during the period, bringing relief from extreme heat.

Delhi forecast map. (Source: IMD) Delhi forecast map. (Source: IMD)

Heatwave

The IMD has ruled out heatwave conditions in Delhi through June 9. However, heatwave conditions are likely in isolated pockets of Bihar from June 5 to 9, East Uttar Pradesh from June 7 to 9, and West Uttar Pradesh from June 8 to 9. Hot and humid weather is also expected across Odisha and parts of the Northeast.

Marine warning

Fishermen and coastal communities have been advised to exercise caution as squally weather with winds reaching 40-50 kmph and gusting up to 60 kmph is expected along the Tamil Nadu coast, Sri Lanka coast, Gulf of Mannar, Comorin region, Lakshadweep-Maldives area, southern Bay of Bengal and the Andaman Sea through June 6.

Temperature trends

Maximum temperatures are likely to fall by 2-4 degree Celsius over Northwest until June 6 before rising again later in the week. Maharashtra and Gujarat are also expected to see a brief drop in daytime temperatures due to enhanced rainfall, while no significant change is forecast over most other regions of the country.