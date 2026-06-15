Monsoon to advance across India; heavy rain alert for northeast

A view of the grey sky as the national capital witnesses a drastic shift in weather conditions after heavy rain and severe thunderstorms, in New Delhi on Friday. (Source: ANI)

India’s southwest monsoon is set to advance further across large parts of the country over the next four to five days, bringing widespread rainfall to several regions even as heatwave conditions continue in pockets of central India, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

According to the latest weather bulletin, IMD has forecast isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya during the next six to seven days, raising the possibility of localised flooding and disruptions.

Monsoon to cover more states

According to the weather department, conditions are favourable for further advance of the southwest monsoon into more parts of Maharashtra, the remaining areas of Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar and parts of south Chhattisgarh during the next four to five days.