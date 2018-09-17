Rain likely to lash Chennai and other parts of Tamil Nadu

Rain likely to lash Chennai on Monday (PTI/File) Rain likely to lash Chennai on Monday (PTI/File)

Chennai is likely to have a cloudy sky on Monday with light to moderate rain or thundershowers lashing some parts of the city, say Met department forecast. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 36 degrees Celsius and 25 degrees Celsius respectively.

The department has also predicted chances of a thunderstorm with lightning at isolated places across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

According to the Chennai weather department, Sunday’s maximum temperature was 37.3 degrees Celsius at Nungabakkam, 2.6 degrees more than normal, and that at Meenambakkam was 36.3 degrees Celsius, 1.4 degrees more than normal. The minimum temperatures recorded were 25 degrees Celsius, 0.6 degrees less than normal, and 24.3 degrees Celsius, 1.1 degrees less than normal, respectively.

Total amount of rainfall recorded in city was 2.6mm.

Kerala and Karnataka too have rain on cards. Thiruvananthapuram Met department in Kerala has predicted a generally cloudy sky with possibility of light rain in Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Kozhikode, Kottayam, Punalur, Kannur and Alappuzha. Post-floods, the state is still at its initial stages of recovery from the huge losses it has incurred.

Similarly, Bengaluru Met department has predicted rain in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Panambur among others.

