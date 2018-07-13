Rain lashes south Gujarat; one dead in waterlogged Surat

Surat: Commuters wade through a water-logged street after heavy rainfall, in Surat on Thursday, July 12, 2018. (PTI Photo) Surat: Commuters wade through a water-logged street after heavy rainfall, in Surat on Thursday, July 12, 2018. (PTI Photo)

A farmer died in Surat district and life was thrown out of gear in the city as heavy showers lashed the region through Thursday. Heavy rainfall has been reported in several parts of south and central Gujarat since Wednesday. South Gujarat region, particularly Valsad, Surat and Navsari districts, have been bearing the brunt of downpour on Thursday.

After receiving moderate rainfall for the last couple of days, Surat city witnessed a heavy downpour since this morning. Many areas were inundated and schools were closed. Fifteen trees were uprooted and three incidents of electrical short-circuit were reported by the fire department of Surat Municipal Corporation.

According to the irrigation department, the water level in Ukai dam on Thursday evening was 287.46 feet, while inflow of water was 22,965 million cubic metre (MCM) and outflow 600 MCM. The water level in creeks in Surat also rose, with Mithi recording 5.8 metre, Varachha 3.1 metre, Tena 2.5 metre, Dastan 2.6 metre, Varad 2.2 metre and Bharmaiya 2.3 metre. According to the Surat district disaster department, Vijay Chaudhary (38), a farm labourer, was returning home from the fields in Lavet village of Mangrol taluka when a high-tension wire fell on him. He died on the spot.

Meanwhile, after a day of incessant heavy rainfall in parts of central Gujarat till Thursday morning, light showers were reported through the day.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App