Heavy rains kill at least 55 across six states

Mumbai witnessed heavy rains for the fourth consecutive day on Tuesday. The average rainfall recorded in July is 840.7 mm (Express Photo by Prashant Nadkar) Mumbai witnessed heavy rains for the fourth consecutive day on Tuesday. The average rainfall recorded in July is 840.7 mm (Express Photo by Prashant Nadkar)

At least 55 people have died in rain related incidents in Maharashtra, Assam, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Gujarat and Manipur. Most of these deaths have taken place in Assam and Maharashtra where normal life has been hit by incessant rain in the last week. There seems to be no respite as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next 48 hours over isolated places in the state.

Monsoon has been active over west Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha and heavy to very heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places over west MP and heavy over east Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh.

Light to moderate rainfall occurred at most places over west Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha, many places in east Madhya Pradesh and few places over Chhattisgarh, while a thunderstorm was observed at isolated places over Vidarbha, Madhya Pradesh.

MAHARASHTRA

A waterlogged road in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Narendra Vaskar) A waterlogged road in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Narendra Vaskar)

Heavy rains across Maharashtra have led to the death of 62 people between June 1 and July 9, Minister for Revenue, Relief and Rehabilitation Chandrakant Patil said in the state Assembly on Tuesday. While in July itself, 14 people were killed due to rain-related incidents. A 40-year old woman allegedly died after the two-wheeler she was riding pillion on slipped on the paver blocks in Shivaji Chowk, Kalyan on Saturday. The rider was trying to avoid the potholes when the bike slipped.

Season’s heaviest rainfall claimed three lives in Mumbai and its adjoining areas on Sunday and Monday. Parshuram Bastin (74) and Rajendra Singh (60) died after a tree fell on them on MG Road near Metro Cinema, Azad Maidan on Sunday. On Monday, Nagendra Nagarjun (18) died after falling into a pothole in Evershine Colony, Malad West.

The death toll in Thane and Navi Mumbai has touched seven, including five who drowned. In another incident, a 20-year-old man drowned at the Barrage dam near Badlapur. Police said Kiran Ghaiwat (15) was killed after a wall collapsed in Ambernath, and Prashant Thanage (48) was killed in Ulhasnagar after his car rammed into a divider owing to low visibility.

UTTARAKHAND

Rains led to floods and landslides in Uttarakhand Rains led to floods and landslides in Uttarakhand

Seven persons died and two others were injured in Dehradun, Uttarakhand on Wednesday, in rain-related incidents. Of the seven persons, four members of a family died after their house in Dehradun collapsed due to heavy rains.

MANIPUR

At least nine people, mostly children, were killed in landslides at three places in Manipur’s Tamenglong district on Wednesday. Seven bodies have been recovered so far and the search operations are underway for the remaining two.

ASSAM

The flood situation has deteriorated in Assam with 17 deaths reported so far with around 24,000 people still trapped in the deluge in four districts, an official report said.

GUJARAT

Two persons died in rain-related incidents in Jhagadia taluka of Bharuch district. South Gujarat was put on alert after the region received heavy rainfall on June 25 with 12 talukas in six districts — Valsad, Tapi, Surat, Navsari, Dang and Bharuch — recording over 100 mm rainfall in mere four hours.

WEST BENGAL

Five persons were killed in lightning strikes and one drowned after heavy rain and thunderstorm lashed the state on June 25, a state disaster management official said.

