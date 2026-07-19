Rain havoc in J&K: 10 killed, several missing; Omar Abdullah leaves Delhi ahead of statehood protest

At least ten people were killed and several others were reported missing after heavy rain, flash floods and landslides on Sunday morning battered the twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who had gone to New Delhi to sit on dharna at Jantar Mantar on Monday demanding the restoration of statehood for Jammu and Kashmir, said he would return to Jammu in view of the disaster.

Expressing grief over the loss of lives in Poonch, he said the SDRF, police and all other agencies concerned were engaged in relief and rescue operations.

Authorities identified one of the deceased as Nazia Kousar, 28, and said she died when her house collapsed in Noonabandi village in Surankote area. Her husband, Mohammad Hafiz, and three children, aged between two and six, were rescued from under the debris and rushed to the hospital.

Casualties, damage

A minor girl was reportedly swept away in a nullah in Marhote, while the body of an unidentified woman was recovered from a stream near Dhundak Lathoong bridge.

In Lower Murrah, six members of a family were missing after a landslide hit their house. Rescue teams have reached the spot and launched operation to trace the victims.

Meanwhile, in Rajouri town, flash floods triggered by heavy rain caused widespread damage to property and vehicles.

Story continues below this ad

A flood-damaged building stands along the bank of a swollen river after flash floods caused by incessant overnight rainfall, in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir. (Handout via PTI Photo) A flood-damaged building stands along the bank of a swollen river after flash floods caused by incessant overnight rainfall, in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir. (Handout via PTI Photo)

Hundreds of families living in Bella Colony situated on the river bed were evacuated to safer places as flood waters entered their houses.

A large number of mini buses were washed away as the parking area for Rajouri-Thanamadi route vehicles, which was set up by the administration on the river bank, was also hit by flash floods.

Officials said that arrangements are being made for the stay of affected families at safer places.

In view of the weather conditions, there was no Amarnath Yatra convoy from Jammu towards Kashmir, while the yatra to Shiv Khori Shri in Reasi district was suspended.

Story continues below this ad

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board also temporarily suspended the yatra to Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in Trikuta Hills.

J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said he spoke to senior officials and reviewed the situation.

Rescue operations

In Rajouri, rescue teams from the civil administration, police, Army, SDRF, and local volunteers are actively working on the ground, officials said. Affected families have already been moved to safety. All departments are on high alert, and they are prioritizing immediate relief and repair work, the LG said, urging residents to stay calm and follow official updates.

“I am deeply saddened by the loss of lives in Rajouri and Poonch’s Haveli and Surankote areas. My heart goes out to the grieving families. The heavy rains have also damaged several homes across Rajouri and Poonch. I have directed officials to provide immediate aid to all affected families in both districts and ensured that emergency teams remain fully prepared for any situation,” he added.

A vehicle wade through a waterlogged street during heavy rainfall, in Srinagar on Sunday. (ANI Photo) A vehicle wade through a waterlogged street during heavy rainfall, in Srinagar on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

Alert in Jammu

Meanwhile, authorities in the Jammu division have sounded the alert, following a sharp rise in the water level of the Chenab River and several other streams.

Story continues below this ad

Officials said that all the gates of the Salal Hydroelectric Project in Reasi remained open for the second consecutive day as part of the reservoir flushing process, leading to a significant increase in the discharge and flow of the Chenab River.

In neighbouring Ramban district, police issued a public advisory after the opening of the gates of the Baglihar Hydroelectric Project also caused the river’s water level to rise.

Police teams have also been deployed in villages along the Chenab River in Reasi, using public address systems to warn residents against venturing near the river and advising them to keep children and livestock away from its banks.

The district administration has cautioned that the water level in the Chenab may rise suddenly due to continued discharge from the dams and appealed to people to avoid unnecessary travel and stay away from rivers, streams and other water bodies.

Story continues below this ad

According to IMD officials, Reasi received 106.5 mm of rain during the last 24 hours, followed by Rajouri (103 mm), Udhampur (101.6 mm), Katra (85 mm), Poonch (77 mm), Batote (57.2 mm) and Ramban (9 mm) in the Jammu region.