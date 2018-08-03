Rain deficit in 16 districts of Punjab, Haryana

Till July 31, Punjab received an overall 240.5 mm rainfall against a normal of 230.4 mm. (Express Archive) Till July 31, Punjab received an overall 240.5 mm rainfall against a normal of 230.4 mm. (Express Archive)

Sixteen of a total of 43 districts in Punjab and Haryana have received deficit rainfall, despite having overall normal rainfall in July. Ferozepur and Mansa in Punjab and Panchkula in Haryana are among the worst hit districts in this paddy season. Till July 31, Punjab received an overall 240.5 mm rainfall against a normal of 230.4 mm, while Haryana received a normal rainfall of 210.4 mm. Capital Chandigarh has witnessed 406.5 mm against a normal of 402.4 mm. Met department revealed remaining 27 districts received normal rainfall with some having surplus rain. In Punjab, Tarn Taran, Ropar and Moga have recorded 56 per cent, 50 per cent and 45 per cent surplus rain respectively, while in Haryana, Karnal district topped with 66 per cent more rainfall. Mewat and Faridabad too have 51 per cent and 49 per cent surplus rainfall respectively.

According to India Meteorological Department, Chandigarh, the overall rain indicated good monsoon in both the states, but district-wise rainfall details revealed that in Punjab, seven out of 22 districts have received deficit rain. Ferozepur district with just 58 per cent of the normal rainfall is worst hit here. Against the required normal rainfall of 159.7 mm, Ferozepur received only 67.3 mm rain. Mansa too received around 54 per cent less rain with 65.2 mm rainfall against the normal of 141.2 mm till July 31. Both the districts have sown rice on 3.12 lakh hectares, including 1.86 lakh hectares in Ferozepur.

Apart from this, in Punjab, Jalandhar and Kapurthal received 26 per cent and 23 per cent less rain respectively. Amrtisar received 17 per cent less rain. Hoshiarpur and Bathinda got 10 per cent and 9 per cent less rain respectively. These districts too have sown rice on around 6.84 lakh hectares. “In Punjab, rice is sown in over 30 lakh hectares, out of which an area of nearly 10 lakh hectare received less rain, adding to the burden on groundwater,” said Punjab Agriculture Department Director Jasbir Singh Bains.

In Haryana, rice crop is grown in 12-13 lakh hectares. Here, nine districts received less rainfall with Panchkula being the worst hit with 53 per cent deficit at 203.2 mm rain against a normal of 432.6 mm till July 31. In Ambala, 252.6 mm rainfall was recorded against a normal of 413 mm with 39 per cent deficit, while Panipat received 145.3 mm rain against a normal of 231.3 mm with a deficit of 37 per cent.

Besides, Sonepat recorded minus 36 per cent rain, Rohtak and Fetehabad recorded minus 28 per cent each. Gurgaon, Hisar, Bhiwani also recorded 18 per cent, 17 per cent and 16 per cent less rainfall against the normal respectively.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App