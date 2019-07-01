Rain deficiency at 50 per cent, Punjab records first dry June since 2014

Punjab witnessed a dry June month this year, its first since 2014. In 2018, the state had received one of heaviest pre-monsoon rains at 80.2 mm against required normal 50 mm in June.

Advertising

Also this year, the monsoon has missed its arrival date of hitting the state on June 28-29.

Punjab this year had received 50 per cent less rain in June by getting just 25 mm rain against the normal required 50.4 mm in June.

Data sourced from IMD, Chandigarh, revealed that it was in the year 2014 when Punjab had recorded 53 per cent less rain. In the following years, Punjab had recorded surplus rain with 9 per cent, 15.5 per cent, 147.9 per cent and 80 per cent in 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018, respectively during the month of June.

Advertising

Also in the past two decades, since 1998, it is fourth driest year in Punjab, including in 2009, and 2012 and 2014 with deficient rainfall standing at 68.8 per cent, 77 per cent and 53 per cent, respectively. Rest all years had witnessed surplus to normal rain in June month.

Bathinda and Ludhiana witnessed just the normal required rain in June 2019 with 42 mm and 48 mm, respectively, Fatehgarh Sahib got 46 per cent surplus rain with 69 mm against required 47.1 mm.

Rest all the 19 districts of Punjab are reeling under deficient rain, with Barnala being the worst hit with 89 per cent less rain.

Neighbouring Haryana too witnessed driest June after 2016 with 60 per cent deficient rain this year. The joint capital of both the states Chandigarh too got 81 per cent less rain than normal in June this year.

For Haryana, this was the driest June since 1998 and prior to this year, deficient rain was witnessed in 2002, 2009, 2010, 2012 and 2016.

Director India Met department Chandigarh, Surinder Pal, said that this year monsoon are delayed due to which pre-monsoon showers also drifted away from both states in June.