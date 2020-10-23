Rain clouds over West Bengal south districts this week: Met

According to the weather department, north Bengal may also receive light rainfall in this period. (File)

The Regional Meteorological Center in Kolkata’s Alipore area on Thursday predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in various districts of South Bengal till Saturday, warning waterlogging may occur in some parts of Kolkata and the municipal areas of coastal districts. Standing crops in coastal districts are also likely to be affected.

Sources in the state government said the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) and all district magistrates had been requested to inform Puja organisers to take steps to prevent damage to their marquees (pandals). Special National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed in Kakdwip, Digha and Hasnabad. Following the alert from the Met Department, the state administration directed fishermen not to venture out to the sea.

“Severe weather activity over Gangetic West Bengal during 22-24 October 2020 is predicted due to depression over North West Bay of Bengal. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur over coastal districts of West Bengal during 22-23 October with wind speed of 40-50 kmph,” said an official in the weather department.

The department added, “Fishing boats should not go to sea from 22nd to 24th October and those at sea should return to the coast before 22nd October morning. Water bound activities should be suspended at Digha, Mandarmani, Shankarpur, Sagar island from 22nd afternoon to 24th October. Ferry service at Sunderban areas on 23rd & 24th October shall also be suspended.”

According to the Met department, wind speed will reach 40-60 km per hour in Purba Medinipur, North and South 24 Parganas from October 22 to 24. Kolkata, Howrah and Hooghly will experience wind speeds of 30-50 km per hour on October 23 and 24.

According to the weather department, north Bengal may also receive light rainfall in this period. The withdrawal of southwest monsoon is likely to be delayed because of the formation of a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, and incursion of moisture from the sea.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd