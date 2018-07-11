Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 11, 2018
Know the young stalwarts revolutionizing the Indian realty sector Sponsored

Know the young stalwarts revolutionizing the Indian realty sector
  • Rain claims 62 lives in Maharashtra since June 1

Rain claims 62 lives in Maharashtra since June 1

Almost 15 bus routes were diverted and the NDRF helped 700 persons who were stranded in local trains and 300 caught in floods.

By: Express News Service | Nagpur | Published: July 11, 2018 4:20:01 am
Mumbai, Mumbai rains, Mumbai rainfall, Mumbai flood, Mumbai local, Mumbai train tracks, Mumbai news, Indian Express news Rescue operation by NDRF at Vasai. (Express Photo) 
Top News

Heavy rains across Maharashtra have led to the death of 62 people between June 1 and July 9, Minister for Revenue, Relief and Rehabilitation Chandrakant Patil said in the state Assembly on Tuesday. In 13 districts, 100 per cent rain was reported and across the state, excluding Mumbai and the suburbs, 390 mm rainfall was recorded, stated the minister. The minister said there were 66 places where waterlogging was reported in Mumbai and its suburbs.

Almost 15 bus routes were diverted and the NDRF helped 700 persons who were stranded in local trains and 300 caught in floods. Mumbai and suburbs, Nagpur, Palghar, Thane, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Raigad, Ahmednagar, Satara, Latur, Parbhani, Hingoli, Akola, Washim, Yavatmal, Bhandara, Chandrapur and Gadchiroli received more than 100 per cent rainfall, he said.

In the rest of the state the rainfall received was Nashik 64.4 per cent, Dhule 95.1 per cent, Nandurbar 66.6 per cent, Jalgaon 78.6 per cent, Kolhapur 70.9 per cent, Aurangabad 69.2 per cent, Jalna 78.1 per cent, Beed 86.5 per cent, Osmanabad 69.2 per cent, Beed 86.5 per cent, Osmanabad 98.4 per cent, Buldhana 62.5 per cent, Gondia 91.3 per cent and Solpaur 61.3 per cent. The IMD has predicted heavy rains in the next 24 hours as well.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement