Rain batters Maharashtra, triggers floods and landslides

TORRENTIAL rain since Wednesday has wreaked havoc in parts of Maharashtra, causing severe flooding, landslides, large scale disruption of power supply and train services as well as damage to property, affecting thousands of people.

Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) mounted rescue operations through Thursday to bring to safety hundreds of people stranded due to the flooding. The Coast Gaurd, Navy, Army and Air Force are being pressed into service for rescue operations.

Ratnagiri and Raigad districts were the most hit, with Chiplun city in Ratnagiri being the worst affected. Hundreds of Chiplun residents were stranded in their homes after Vashisti river, the lifeline of the city, began overflowing. “The flood situation is grim but under control,” Ratnagiri Collector B N Patil said.

In Tal Taliye village of Mahad taluka in Raigad, 30 houses are feared buried in a landslide on Thursday evening. Raigad Collector Nidhi Choudhary said rescue teams had been unable to reach the village due flooding and other landslides. “The Number of people stranded or trapped isn’t confirmed,” she added.

Principal Secretary (Relief and Rehabilitation) Aseem Kumar Gupta said that 17 NDRF teams, comprising of 45 members each, have been deployed. The state has requested for eight additional teams.

According to a statement from Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s office, as many rivers are flowing over the danger mark in Raigad, Thane, Ratnagiri and Kolhapur, teams of NDRF, Coast Guard, Navy and Army have been deployed for rescue missions. In Ratnagiri, the Air Force is conducting relief and rescue operations, it added.

Konkan Divisional Commissioner V B Patil, who is on a visit to Ratnagiri, told Mantralaya’s disaster management control room that 5,000 people in Chiplun were affected directly by the flood. The state transport depot, the sub-division office and the police station in Chiplun were all flooded.

“Two teams of NDRF have reached Chiplun via Satara… roads leading to Chiplun are cut off. The Navy is sending eight teams on Friday morning. Nearly 5,000 people in low-lying areas are cut off from mainland… We have requested the state government to get us the help of Army,” Patil said.

Traffic on Konkan Railway has stopped and several trains regulated at various stations. Traffic on Mumbai-Goa highway has also stopped and the only way to enter Goa was through the Kolhapur-Belagavi route.

In Thane-Nashik area, nearly 6,000 passengers were rescued from trains that were suspended.