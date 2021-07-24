Over 40 dead as rain batters Maharashtra; Goa sees worst floods in decades

At least 42 people have died in rain-related incidents in Maharashtra, out of which 36 were due to a landslide in Raigad. (PTI)

Due to the widespread rainfall and the resultant overflowing of rivers, parts of several states, including Maharashtra, witnessed flooding and landslides. In Maharashtra, districts of Ratnagiri, Raigad, Pune, Satara, Kolhapur, and Sangli have been affected.

The Army, based on a request by the civil administration, has mobilised flood relief and rescue teams to assist the local administration in flood-affected areas of Ratnagiri, Kolhapur, and Sangli. The flood relief columns include engineering efforts and medical teams from the Army for providing necessary first aid and medicines to locals being evacuated from flood-prone areas.

A view of the flood hit areas following heavy monsoon rains, in Raigad district, Friday, July 23, 2021. (PTI) A view of the flood hit areas following heavy monsoon rains, in Raigad district, Friday, July 23, 2021. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased. An amount of Rs 50,000 would be given to the injured.

Condolences to those who lost their loved ones in an accident in Nagarkurnool, Telangana. May the injured recover at the earliest. From PMNRF, an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each will be given to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs. 50,000 would be given to the injured: PM Modi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) July 23, 2021

“Deeply saddened by the loss of lives due to a landslide in Raigad, Maharashtra. My condolences to the families of the deceased. I wish the injured a speedy recovery. The situation in Maharashtra due to heavy rains is being closely monitored and assistance is being provided to the affected,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also assured all possible help to the Maharashtra government to deal with the emerging situation in the state, while speaking to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday.

A policewoman holding umbrella, inspects a damaged roadside during rain in Kodagu, Karnataka, Friday, July 23, 2021. Heavy rainfall claimed three lives and caused landslides in eight places in the state. (PTI) A policewoman holding umbrella, inspects a damaged roadside during rain in Kodagu, Karnataka, Friday, July 23, 2021. Heavy rainfall claimed three lives and caused landslides in eight places in the state. (PTI)

Heavy rainfall in Karnataka claims three lives

In Karnataka, heavy rainfall over the past 24 hours claimed three lives and caused landslides in eight places. A total of 9,000 people had to be evacuated.

The government issued red alerts in seven districts for the next 24 hours in view of a possible heavy to extremely heavy rainfall.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, after reviewing the flood situation with top officials on Friday, directed all district in-charge ministers and MLAs to look over relief work in their respective areas.

He assured government support to the farmers who suffered losses due to the unprecedented rain and hailstorms.

According to PTI, 131 villages in 18 Taluks have been badly hit, affecting 16,213 people. Around 21 houses have been collapsed due to the rain, while 804 houses have been partially damaged. The state has set up 80 relief camps where 4,964 people have been provided shelter.

Landslides were reported in eight places, including Virajpet in Kodagu district and Arabail Ghat in Uttara Kannada district.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant visited inundated areas of Harvalem, Kudnem, Gauthan, Sal and Colvale in the Bicholim taluka in North Goa on Friday morning. (Express photo) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant visited inundated areas of Harvalem, Kudnem, Gauthan, Sal and Colvale in the Bicholim taluka in North Goa on Friday morning. (Express photo)

Incessant rain triggers Goa’s worst floods in decades

Goa on Friday was hit by intense rainfall and its worst floods in decades that submerged roads and bridges, damaged homes and property worth crores, and forced the evacuation of more than 400 people. Two trains were also derailed by a landslide and an overflowing river.

The India Meteorological Department had initially issued a red alert for extremely heavy rainfall on Thursday and an orange alert for Friday. By Friday afternoon, however, IMD upgraded the alert to red. It forecast heavy rainfall for the next three days.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that the state was seeing flooding of this magnitude for the first time. No casualty was reported despite the vast destruction, he said, but added that a woman was suspected to have drowned in Dharbandora in South Goa.

Members of an NDRF team work near a drain that has been overflowing owing to incessant rain in Hyderabad. (PTI) Members of an NDRF team work near a drain that has been overflowing owing to incessant rain in Hyderabad. (PTI)

Several low-lying areas flooded in Telangana

In Telangana, many low-lying areas have been flooded as heavy rains lashed the state during the last two days. Relief operations were taken up in Nirmal and other districts as several residential localities faced inundation, PTI reported. A group of seven people, who were stuck at an ashram in Nizamabad district National Disaster, were rescued by National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel.