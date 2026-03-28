Railways upgrades 161-year-old Yamuna Bridge in Uttar Pradesh, train services to improve on key routes

Indian Railways latest news: The Ministry of Railways has upgraded the 161-year-old Yamuna Bridge (Bridge No. 30) in Uttar Pradesh. Built in 1865, the bridge is located between Prayagraj (PRYJ) and Naini (NYN) stations. It falls under the administrative control of North Central Railway (NCR) zone. The renovation of Yamuna Bridge (Bridge No. 30) is expected to ensure safer, smoother and faster train operations.
The Yamuna Bridge (Bridge No. 30) was originally opened on August 15, 1865, and has remained in continuous service since it was doubled in 1911. The bridge underwent re-girdering in 1929. This bridge has been an important part of the Indian Railways (IR) network, serving as a key link connecting Prayagraj with major metropolitan cities such as Kolkata, Chennai and Mumbai.
The zonal railway has now replaced the old shore spans on the UP and DN lines (2×9.15 m) with modern, more robust steel girders (2×9.1 m). “The project was completed within the stipulated timeframe through the seamless coordination and support of the Division’s Engineering, Operating, and Electrical departments,” the NCR said in a statement.
Earlier this month, the zonal railway renovated three 73-year-old bridge in Uttar Pradesh, significantly increasing speed limits for mail, express and passenger trains. These new bridge structures can now handle much heavier traffic. Built in 1953, these bridges are located in the Chunar-Chopan section of the Prayagraj Division.
The 100-km-long Chunar-Chopan railway section falls under the administrative control of NCR zone. The section serves as an important link for transporting coal from Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL) in Singrauli to various power plants across North India.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More