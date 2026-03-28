Railways upgrades 161-year-old Yamuna Bridge in Uttar Pradesh, train services to improve on key routes

The renovation of Yamuna Bridge (Bridge No. 30) is expected to ensure safer, smoother and faster train operations. (Image: NCR)

Indian Railways latest news: The Ministry of Railways has upgraded the 161-year-old Yamuna Bridge (Bridge No. 30) in Uttar Pradesh. Built in 1865, the bridge is located between Prayagraj (PRYJ) and Naini (NYN) stations. It falls under the administrative control of North Central Railway (NCR) zone. The renovation of Yamuna Bridge (Bridge No. 30) is expected to ensure safer, smoother and faster train operations.

About Yamuna Bridge (Bridge No. 30)

The Yamuna Bridge (Bridge No. 30) was originally opened on August 15, 1865, and has remained in continuous service since it was doubled in 1911. The bridge underwent re-girdering in 1929. This bridge has been an important part of the Indian Railways (IR) network, serving as a key link connecting Prayagraj with major metropolitan cities such as Kolkata, Chennai and Mumbai.