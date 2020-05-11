Bring your own food, blankets: Services on special ‘Rajdhani’ trains that begin tomorrow

The tickets will be available from 4 PM today on the IRCTC website The tickets will be available from 4 PM today on the IRCTC website

Bring your own food and blankets and bedsheets from home if you are going to be travelling in one of the 15 special trains modeled on the lines of Rajdhani Express that are starting tomorrow. The tickets will be available from 4 PM today on the IRCTC website.

Unlike the actual Rajdhanis, these will be a frugal affair. While pre-packed snacks, biscuits will be available with the onboard catering staff, they will be sold to passengers who need them, just like the airlines do. These trains are Rajdhani identical in terms of fare, speed, and route.

So far the decision is to carry the trains with full capacity and not cap the occupancy to two-thirds like has been for the Shramik Specials to ensure social distancing in the coaches. However, waiting lists will not be allowed so that the number of passengers will be equal to the number of berths, unlike in normal times.

Owing to the lockdown and the resultant unavailability of resources and labour, bedsheets, pillows etc will also not be provided on these trains. This is also to avoid the risk of infection, just in case. The toilets will not be cleaned by some staff travelling on the train as Onboard Housekeeping Services will be unavailable on most of the trains originating from Delhi due to the unavailibity of contract labourers for the job.

There will be a heavy screening at the stations by the Railway Protection Force, officials said. Only those with confirmed tickets will be allowed to enter the stations.

Explained: Why liquor matters to states

Explained: Why Covid-19 cases are likely to see sharp rise in coming days

Domestic helps are now allowed. Your RWAs cannot stop them legally. Here’s why Click here for more

On the list of destinations from New Delhi railway station are Dibrugarh, Agartala, Howrah, Patna, Bilaspur, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar, Secunderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Madgaon, Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad and Jammu Tawi and back. Officially Railways termed it a “gradual resumption of passenger services” Sunday, however, sources said more trains will be added to the services list in the coming days.

The Shramik Specials rules have also been revised to now carry the full seating capacity instead of carrying only two-third. The trains will now also have up to three stoppages in the destination state before the final terminating station, Railways ordered.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd