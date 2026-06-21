Railways to upgrade Rajasthan’s Sikar station; Bikaner-Chandigarh train proposal under review

Upgradation of Rajasthan’s Sikar railway station: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has announced plans to modernise and expand Rajasthan’s Sikar railway station as part of efforts to strengthen rail infrastructure in the region. The announcement came during his inspection visit from Bikaner to Jaipur, where he also reviewed proposals aimed at improving rail connectivity and passenger services.

As part of the upgrade, new pit lines will be constructed at Sikar railway station to enhance facilities for train maintenance, cleaning and technical inspections. This is expected to significantly boost the station’s operational efficiency, increase its train-originating capacity and improve rail connectivity across the region.