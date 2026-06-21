Railways to upgrade Rajasthan’s Sikar station; Bikaner-Chandigarh train proposal under review

Indian Railways plans to upgrade Rajasthan's Sikar station and is reviewing a proposal for a new Bikaner-Chandigarh train service.

Written by: Anish Mondal
2 min readJun 21, 2026 07:14 PM IST
Indian Railways is planning infrastructure upgrades at Rajasthan's Sikar railway station as part of its modernisation efforts. (Image generated using AI)Indian Railways is planning infrastructure upgrades at Rajasthan's Sikar railway station as part of its modernisation efforts. (Image generated using AI)
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Upgradation of Rajasthan’s Sikar railway station: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has announced plans to modernise and expand Rajasthan’s Sikar railway station as part of efforts to strengthen rail infrastructure in the region. The announcement came during his inspection visit from Bikaner to Jaipur, where he also reviewed proposals aimed at improving rail connectivity and passenger services.

As part of the upgrade, new pit lines will be constructed at Sikar railway station to enhance facilities for train maintenance, cleaning and technical inspections. This is expected to significantly boost the station’s operational efficiency, increase its train-originating capacity and improve rail connectivity across the region.

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Khatu Shyam Ji travel to get easier as Railways plans Sundarpura station

The Railway Minister also announced approval for the construction of a new station at Sundarpura to improve rail access for devotees visiting Khatu Shyam Ji. During his visit, Vaishnaw reviewed the proposed layout plan and held detailed discussions with senior railway officials at the project site. According to North Western Railway, the minister assured that construction work on the station would begin in the coming months.

“The new station will be developed just 11 km from the temple, significantly improving rail connectivity for devotees visiting the pilgrimage site. The station has been thoughtfully designed to cater to the needs of the crores of devotees who visit Shri Khatushyam Ji every year, offering improved facilities and convenience for pilgrims,” he said.

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Rail projects in Rajasthan’s border areas

The Union Minister also directed officials to assess the feasibility of a proposal for a new train service between Bikaner and Chandigarh. He also stated that the construction of railway lines in border areas is being undertaken and will be completed in a phased manner.

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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

 

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