Railways to upgrade century-old Dhanbad Junction under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme

The station falls under the administrative control of Dhanbad Division of East Central Railway (ECR) zone. (Image generated using AI)

Dhanbad Junction railway station latest news: The Ministry of Railways has planned to modernise century-old Dhanbad Junction station under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS). It is one of the important stations on the Delhi-Howrah rail route. The station falls under the administrative control of Dhanbad Division of East Central Railway (ECR) zone.

About Dhanbad Junction railway station

At present, the average daily footfall at Dhanbad Junction railway station is around 53,000 passengers. To cater to this passenger load, Dhanbad Junction is equipped with multiple facilities, including 15 lines, 8 platforms, waiting halls, foot overbridges (FOBs), lifts, drinking water arrangements, water booths and sanitation amenities such as urinals and lavatories.