Railways to upgrade century-old Dhanbad Junction under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme

Dhanbad Junction railway station latest news: The Ministry of Railways has planned to modernise century-old Dhanbad Junction station under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS). It is one of the important stations on the Delhi-Howrah rail route. The station falls under the administrative control of Dhanbad Division of East Central Railway (ECR) zone.
At present, the average daily footfall at Dhanbad Junction railway station is around 53,000 passengers. To cater to this passenger load, Dhanbad Junction is equipped with multiple facilities, including 15 lines, 8 platforms, waiting halls, foot overbridges (FOBs), lifts, drinking water arrangements, water booths and sanitation amenities such as urinals and lavatories.
According to the Railways, the washing pit-line facilities at Dhanbad Junction (four pit lines), Barkakana Junction (one pit line), and Gomoh Junction (one pit line) are sufficient to meet the current requirements of trains operating in and around Dhanbad.
Apart from these, the works of widening of platform number 8 and extension of FOB from platform number 6/7 to platform number 8 have been taken up.
Redevelopment of Dhanbad Junction under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme
Dhanbad Junction railway station has been identified for development under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. According to the Railways, Dhanbad Junction is currently in the master planning stage. The scheme involves preparation of master plans and their implementation in phases to improve the stations. The master planning includes:
Improvement of access to station and circulating areas
Integration of station with both sides of city
Improvement of station building
Improvement of waiting halls, toilets, sitting arrangement, water booths
Provision of wider foot over bridge/air concourse commensurate with passenger traffic
Provision of lift/escalators/ramp
Improvement /Provision of platform surface and cover over platforms
Provision of kiosks for local products through schemes like ‘One Station One Product’
Parking areas, Multimodal integration
Amenities for Divyangjans
Better passenger information systems
Provision of executive lounges, nominated spaces for business meetings, landscaping, etc. keeping in view the necessity at each station.
Full list of trains to/from Dhanbad railway station
Presently, Dhanbad Junction railway station is being served by 146 train services. Check full list
Trains Serving Dhanbad Junction Railway StationSource: Lok Sabha Unstarred Q. No. 5362 · 25th March 2026 · Ministry of Railways
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More