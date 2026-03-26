Railways to upgrade century-old Dhanbad Junction under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme

Redevelopment of Dhanbad Junction railway station: The Ministry of Railways has planned to modernise century-old Dhanbad Junction station under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS).

Written by: Anish Mondal
3 min readMar 26, 2026 06:48 PM IST
The station falls under the administrative control of Dhanbad Division of East Central Railway (ECR) zone. (Image generated using AI)The station falls under the administrative control of Dhanbad Division of East Central Railway (ECR) zone. (Image generated using AI)
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Dhanbad Junction railway station latest news: The Ministry of Railways has planned to modernise century-old Dhanbad Junction station under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS). It is one of the important stations on the Delhi-Howrah rail route. The station falls under the administrative control of Dhanbad Division of East Central Railway (ECR) zone.

Also Read | 173-year-old Howrah railway station set for upgrade, to run more trains by 2030

About Dhanbad Junction railway station

At present, the average daily footfall at Dhanbad Junction railway station is around 53,000 passengers. To cater to this passenger load, Dhanbad Junction is equipped with multiple facilities, including 15 lines, 8 platforms, waiting halls, foot overbridges (FOBs), lifts, drinking water arrangements, water booths and sanitation amenities such as urinals and lavatories.

According to the Railways, the washing pit-line facilities at Dhanbad Junction (four pit lines), Barkakana Junction (one pit line), and Gomoh Junction (one pit line) are sufficient to meet the current requirements of trains operating in and around Dhanbad.

Apart from these, the works of widening of platform number 8 and extension of FOB from platform number 6/7 to platform number 8 have been taken up.

Redevelopment of Dhanbad Junction under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme

Dhanbad Junction railway station has been identified for development under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. According to the Railways, Dhanbad Junction is currently in the master planning stage. The scheme involves preparation of master plans and their implementation in phases to improve the stations. The master planning includes:

  • Improvement of access to station and circulating areas
  • Integration of station with both sides of city
  • Improvement of station building
  • Improvement of waiting halls, toilets, sitting arrangement, water booths
  • Provision of wider foot over bridge/air concourse commensurate with passenger traffic
  • Provision of lift/escalators/ramp
  • Improvement /Provision of platform surface and cover over platforms
  • Provision of kiosks for local products through schemes like ‘One Station One Product’
  • Parking areas, Multimodal integration
  • Amenities for Divyangjans
  • Better passenger information systems
  • Provision of executive lounges, nominated spaces for business meetings, landscaping, etc. keeping in view the necessity at each station.

Full list of trains to/from Dhanbad railway station

Presently, Dhanbad Junction railway station is being served by 146 train services. Check full list

Trains Serving Dhanbad Junction Railway StationSource: Lok Sabha Unstarred Q. No. 5362 · 25th March 2026 · Ministry of Railways

146
Total Train Services
53,000
Daily Footfall
8
Platforms
15
Lines
🏆 Premium Trains – Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Duronto 10 trains
#Train No.Train Name
112019Howrah – Ranchi Shatabdi Express
212020Ranchi – Howrah Shatabdi Express
312259Sealdah – Bikaner Duronto Express
412260Bikaner – Sealdah Duronto Express
512301Howrah – New Delhi Rajdhani Express
612302New Delhi – Howrah Rajdhani Express
712313Sealdah – New Delhi Rajdhani Express
812314New Delhi – Sealdah Rajdhani Express
922303Howrah – Gaya Vande Bharat Express
1022304Gaya – Howrah Vande Bharat Express
🚆 Amrit Bharat 2 trains
#Train No.Train Name
113065Howrah – Anand Vihar (T) Amrit Bharat
213066Anand Vihar (T) – Howrah Amrit Bharat
🚂 Express Trains 126 trains
#Train No.Train Name
111045Kolhapur – Dhanbad Express
211046Dhanbad – Kolhapur Express
311447Jabalpur – Howrah Express
411448Howrah – Jabalpur Express
511631Bhopal – Dhanbad Express
611632Dhanbad – Bhopal Express
712175Howrah – Gwalior Express
812176Gwalior – Howrah Express
912177Howrah – Mathura Express
1012178Mathura – Howrah Express
1112307Howrah – Jodhpur Express
1212308Jodhpur – Howrah Express
1312311Howrah – Kalka Express
1412312Kalka – Howrah Express
1512319Kolkata – Gwalior Express
1612320Gwalior – Kolkata Express
1712321Howrah – CSMT (Mumbai) Express
1812322CSMT (Mumbai) – Howrah Express
1912323Howrah – Barmer Express
2012324Barmer – Howrah Express
2112329Sealdah – Anand Vihar (T) Express
2212330Anand Vihar (T) – Sealdah Express
2312339Howrah – Dhanbad Express
2412340Dhanbad – Howrah Express
2512353Howrah – Lalkua Express
2612354Lalkua – Howrah Express
2712357Kolkata – Amritsar Express
2812358Amritsar – Kolkata Express
2912371Howrah – Bikaner Express
3012372Bikaner – Howrah Express
3112379Sealdah – Amritsar Express
3212380Amritsar – Sealdah Express
3312381Howrah – New Delhi Express
3412382New Delhi – Howrah Express
3512495Bikaner – Kolkata Express
3612496Kolkata – Bikaner Express
3712937Gandhidham – Howrah Express
3812938Howrah – Gandhidham Express
3912941Bhavnagar (T) – Asansol Express
4012942Asansol – Bhavnagar (T) Express
4112987Sealdah – Ajmer Express
4212988Ajmer – Sealdah Express
4313009Howrah – Yog Nagari Rishikesh Express
4413010Yog Nagari Rishikesh – Howrah Express
4513025Howrah – Bhopal Express
4613026Bhopal – Howrah Express
4713151Kolkata – Jammu Tawi Express
4813152Jammu Tawi – Kolkata Express
4913167Kolkata – Agra Cantt. Express
5013168Agra Cantt. – Kolkata Express
5113301Dhanbad – Adityapur Express
5213302Adityapur – Dhanbad Express
5313303Dhanbad – Ranchi Express
5413304Ranchi – Dhanbad Express
5513305Dhanbad – Sasaram Express
5613306Sasaram – Dhanbad Express
5713307Dhanbad – Firozpur Cantt. Express
5813308Firozpur Cantt. – Dhanbad Express
5913319Dumka – Ranchi Express
6013320Ranchi – Dumka Express
6113329Dhanbad – Patna Express
6213330Patna – Dhanbad Express
6313331Dhanbad – Patna Express
6413332Patna – Dhanbad Express
6513351Dhanbad – Alappuzha Express
6613352Alappuzha – Dhanbad Express
6713403Ranchi – Bhagalpur Express
6813404Bhagalpur – Ranchi Express
6913425Malda Town – Surat Express
7013426Surat – Malda Town Express
7113503Bardhaman – Hatia Express
7213504Hatia – Bardhaman Express
7313545Asansol – Gaya Express
7413546Gaya – Asansol Express
7513553Asansol – Varanasi Express
7613554Varanasi – Asansol Express
7715027Sambalpur – Gorakhpur Express
7815028Gorakhpur – Sambalpur Express
7915661Ranchi – Kamakhya Express
8015662Kamakhya – Ranchi Express
8117005Hyderabad – Raxaul Express
8217006Raxaul – Hyderabad Express
8317007Charlapalli – Darbhanga Express
8417008Darbhanga – Charlapalli Express
8517321Vasco Da Gama – Jasidih Express
8617322Jasidih – Vasco Da Gama Express
8718019Jhargram – Dhanbad Express
8818020Dhanbad – Jhargram Express
8918105Rourkela – Jaynagar Express
9018106Jaynagar – Rourkela Express
9118119Tatanagar – Jaynagar Express
9218120Jaynagar – Tatanagar Express
9318185Tatanagar – Godda Express
9418186Godda – Tatanagar Express
9518603Ranchi – Godda Express
9618604Godda – Ranchi Express
9718619Ranchi – Godda Express
9818620Godda – Ranchi Express
9918621Patna – Hatia Express
10018622Hatia – Patna Express
10118629Ranchi – Gorakhpur Express
10218630Gorakhpur – Ranchi Express
10319413Ahmedabad – Kolkata Express
10419414Kolkata – Ahmedabad Express
10519607Kolkata – Madar Express
10619608Madar – Kolkata Express
10720975Howrah – Agra Cantt. Express
10820976Agra Cantt. – Howrah Express
10922307Howrah – Bikaner Express
11022308Bikaner – Howrah Express
11122317Sealdah – Jammu Tawi Express
11222318Jammu Tawi – Sealdah Express
11322323Kolkata – Ghazipur City Express
11422324Ghazipur City – Kolkata Express
11522387Howrah – Dhanbad Express
11622388Dhanbad – Howrah Express
11722911Indore – Howrah Express
11822912Howrah – Indore Express
🚃 Passenger Trains 8 trains
#Train No.Train Name
153323Sindri Town – Dhanbad Passenger
253324Dhanbad – Sindri Town Passenger
353327Sindri Town – NSCB Gomoh Passenger
453328NSCB Gomoh – Sindri Town Passenger
553333Sindri Town – Dhanbad Passenger
653334Dhanbad – Sindri Town Passenger
753339Chandrapura – Dhanbad Passenger
853340Dhanbad – Chandrapura Passenger
⚡ MEMU Services 8 trains
#Train No.Train Name
163541Asansol – NSCB Gomoh MEMU
263542NSCB Gomoh – Asansol MEMU
363543Asansol – NSCB Gomoh MEMU
463544NSCB Gomoh – Asansol MEMU
563555Asansol – Barkakana MEMU
663556Barkakana – Asansol MEMU
768087Bishnupur – Dhanbad MEMU
868088Dhanbad – Bankura MEMU
* Source: Lok Sabha Unstarred Q. No. 5362, answered 25th March 2026. Dhanbad Junction is identified under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme and is currently at master planning stage.
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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

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