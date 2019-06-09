Railways to provide massage service on trains

The Indian Railways will, for the first time, provide head and foot massage services for passengers on board running trains. The facility will be available in 39 trains departing from Indore to begin with.

The Ratlam division of Railways has come up with the initiative to generate additional revenue. On Friday, the division issued a Letter of Award (LOA), stating that all 39 trains originating from Indore will provide head and foot massage facilities.

The massage service will be of three types — gold, diamond and platinum. Charges will be in the range of Rs 100 to 300 and each session will be of 15-20 minutes. The service will not be available between 10 pm and 6 am.

“This is the first time in the history of Railways that we will provide massage service for passengers’ comfort on running trains. It will not only increase revenue but also add passengers. Railways will earn an additional revenue of Rs 20 lakh annually, and an estimated increase of Rs 90 lakh per year through additional sale of tickets from about 20,000 passengers who will avail of the service,” said Rajesh Bajpai, director, media and communication, Railway ministry.

“This is the first time such a contract has been signed,” he added.

According to Railways, three to five people will travel in each train for dispension of the service, for which they will be provided IDs by Railways.

The scheme is part of the Non-Fare Revenue Generation in Railways, whereby zones and divisions have been asked to come out with new and innovative ideas to generate non-fare revenue for the national transporter.