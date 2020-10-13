Railways to operate 392 festival special trains from October 20 to November 30

The special trains will be run for destinations such as Kolkata, Patna, Varanasi, Lucknow, among others, to cater to the growing demand during the holiday period of Durga Puja, Dussehra, Diwali and Chhatt puja, it said.

Railways will operate 392 special trains between October 20 and November 30 in view of the upcoming festive season, the national transporter announced Tuesday.

The fares of these trains will be costlier by 10-30 per cent, depending on the class of travel.

The special trains will be run for destinations such as Kolkata, Patna, Varanasi, Lucknow, among others, to cater to the growing demand during the holiday period of Durga Puja, Dussehra, Diwali and Chhatt puja, it said.

So far, the railways has pressed into service 666 mail/express special trains, which are now running regularly across the country.

These new festival special trains, however, will operate only till November 30 and will not have a continued run, officials said.

In an order issued on Tuesday, the Railway Board said these festival special trains will be operated at a speed of 55 kmph.

The Railways has suspended all its regular services due to the coronavirus pandemic since March and is operating trains as per demand and necessity.

The hike of between 10 and 30 per cent will be capped in monetary terms. For instance, the second class (sitting) will have a hike of 10 per cent, capped at Rs 15. The other, higher classes will have a hike of 30 per cent but for AC-III tier it is capped at Rs 350 and for Sleeper it is capped at Rs 175, while for AC-II tier and AC First Class, the cap is Rs 400.

From May 12, Railways started running limited special trains to help stranded people across the country reach home. It started with 15 pairs of premium Rajdhani special trains connecting Delhi with different parts of the country, followed by 100 pairs of long-distance trains on June 1. It also started 80 trains additionally on September 12.

Earlier this month, Railway Board Chairman and CEO, VK Yadav, had said Railways will take stock of passenger services on a daily basis depending on the needs of the state governments and the status of the pandemic.

