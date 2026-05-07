Railways to move from 40-year-old reservation system to upgraded platform in August

Indian Railways’ upgraded Passenger Reservation System will begin rollout from August, aiming to improve ticket booking and passenger services. (Image generated using AI)

Indian Railways reservation system: The Ministry of Railways plans to move trains to the upgraded Passenger Reservation System (PRS) from August. During a meeting held at Rail Bhavan on Thursday, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw directed officials to ensure that passengers do not face any inconvenience during the transition from the four-decade-old system to the upgraded system.

“Today at Rail Bhawan, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw held a review meeting with officials and issued directions to ensure that passengers do not face any inconvenience during the transition of trains from the 40-year-old reservation system to the upgraded system. Union Ministers of State for Railways, V. Somanna and Ravneet Singh Bittu were also present in the meeting,” the Ministry of Railways said in a statement.