Railways to move from 40-year-old reservation system to upgraded platform in August

Indian Railways reservation system: The Ministry of Railways plans to move trains to the upgraded Passenger Reservation System (PRS) from August. During a meeting held at Rail Bhavan on Thursday, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw directed officials to ensure that passengers do not face any inconvenience during the transition from the four-decade-old system to the upgraded system.
“Today at Rail Bhawan, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw held a review meeting with officials and issued directions to ensure that passengers do not face any inconvenience during the transition of trains from the 40-year-old reservation system to the upgraded system. Union Ministers of State for Railways, V. Somanna and Ravneet Singh Bittu were also present in the meeting,” the Ministry of Railways said in a statement.
Introduced in 1986, Indian Railways’ Passenger Reservation System (PRS) has undergone several upgrades over the past four decades. The national transporter has now expanded the system’s capacity by utilising various technologies.
Indian Railways’ internet ticket booking services was launched in 2002 Currently, about 88 per cent of the country’s total train ticketing demand is being met through online platforms.
Launched in 2025, Indian Railways’ super app RailOne now uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) to provide more accurate predictions on ticket confirmations. When a user books a ticket, the app indicates whether a waitlisted ticket is likely to get confirmed or not.
According to Railways, the accuracy of the waiting-list confirmation prediction on the RailOne mobile application has risen from a previous 53 per cent to 94 per cent. This app offers several integrated features, covering almost all railway services such as booking, cancellation, and refunds for reserved, unreserved and platform tickets.
It also provides real-time updates on ticket waiting status, train schedules, live train running status, platform information, coach position, and services like Rail Madad for passenger assistance.
Story continues below this ad
“Every day, 9.29 lakh tickets are booked through this app across the country, including 7.2 lakh unreserved tickets and 2.09 lakh reserved tickets. Unreserved tickets also include platform tickets. The RailOne app is widely appreciated on both Android and iOS platforms. It has been downloaded 3.16 crore times from the Google Play Store and 33.17 lakh times on Apple devices,” it said.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More