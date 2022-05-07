Railways to manufacture own Vande Bharat train wheels

As India’s plans of importing wheels for Vande Bharat trains got stalled due to the Ukraine-Russia conflict, the Indian Railways has decided to manufacture them at Yelahanka in Bengaluru.

Vande Bharat is a pet project of PM Narendra Modi.

The war halted manufacturing of the wheels for the rakes in Ukraine but the first batch of 128 wheels, out of a cumulative order for 36,000 at a cost of US$16 million, was especially transported from Ukraine to Romania by road, which is likely to be airlifted to India by the third week of May.

Ukraine is one of the largest manufacturers of wheels and gets bulk of its orders from the European Union for wheels of freight railcars. Currently, about 20 factories worldwide manufacture these wheels, officials said.

The Indian Railways will begin manufacturing the wheels at the Railway Wheel Factory in Yelahanka, which has already floated tenders for the parts required to start manufacturing. It is expected to complete the production in the next two-three months, officials aware of the matter said.