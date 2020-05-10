Railways to gradually restart passenger trains from May 12

Indian Railways IRCTC Online Booking: Railways shall start more services based on the available coaches after reserving 20,000 coaches for Covid-19 care centres. Indian Railways IRCTC Online Booking: Railways shall start more services based on the available coaches after reserving 20,000 coaches for Covid-19 care centres.

Indian Railways IRCTC Online Booking: After 50 days of suspension of its passenger services due to the Covid-19 lockdown, Indian Railways plans to gradually restart passenger train operations from May 12, initially with 15 pairs of trains (30 return journeys).

These trains will be run as special trains from New Delhi Station connecting Dibrugarh, Agartala, Howrah, Patna, Bilaspur, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar, Secunderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Madgaon, Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad and Jammu Tawi.

The decision was taken Saturday at the highest level of the government, and states were sounded out on Sunday in a meeting with the Cabinet Secretary, sources said. The final touches for the crucial move were prepared Sunday evening.

Only passengers with valid confirmed tickets will be allowed to enter railway stations. It will be mandatory for the passengers to wear a face cover and undergo screening at departure. Only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to board.

“Railways shall start more special services on new routes, based on the available coaches after reserving 20,000 coaches for COVID-19 care centres and adequate number of coaches being reserved to enable operation of up to 300 trains everyday as “Shramik Special” for stranded migrants,” a statement from the Railways ministry said.

Booking for reservation in these trains will start at 4 pm on May 11, and will be available only on the IRCTC website (https://www.irctc.co.in/). Ticket booking counters at the railway stations shall remain closed and no counter tickets (including platform tickets) will be issued, Railways said.

Further details, including train schedule, will be issued separately in due course.

So far, the Indian Railways has operated 366 “Shramik Special” trains since May 1 and ferried home around four lakh migrants stranded in various parts of the country amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown, PTI quoted officials as saying. While 287 trains have already reached their destinations, 79 trains are in transit.

Out of these 287 trains, 127 terminated in Uttar Pradesh, 87 in Bihar, 24 in Madhya Pradesh, 20 in Odisha, 16 in Jharkhand, four in Rajasthan, three in Maharashtra, two each in Telangana and West Bengal, and one each in Andhra Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh, PTI reported.

These trains have ferried migrants to cities like Tiruchchirappalli, Titlagarh, Barauni, Khandwa, Jagannathpur, Khurda Road, Chhapra, Balia, Gaya, Purnia, Varanasi among others.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd