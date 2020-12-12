Railways to conduct tests from Dec 15 to fill 1.4 lakh posts

The first round of the exams will be held from December 15 to December 18. (Representational Image)

The Indian Railways will conduct computer-based tests to fill 1.4 lakh posts after observing all Covid-related protocols, including minimum travel time to centres for the 2.44 crore candidates and mandatory use of face masks, the Railway Ministry said Friday.

The first round of the exams will be held from December 15 to December 18. The next phase will be held tentatively from December 28 till March 2021, and the third round will be till the end of June 2021, an official statement said. “While it is not possible for candidates to provide a negative certificate for the disease, they will have to provide a declaration that they are fit to sit for the exam and are not Covid-positive. The pro forma will be provided to the candidates,” Anand S Khati, Director General, Human Resources, Railway Board, said.

“On coming to the centre, a candidate will be tested with a thermo gun. If the temperature is beyond the mandated limit, the candidate’s exam will be rescheduled… Candidates have largely been accommodated either within their states or at centres that require minimum travel,” Khati said.

Links for downloading the e-call letter will be made live four days prior to the exam date on the official websites of all Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs).

Khati said the Railways would be running special exam trains to cater to the travel requirements, wherever required and feasible.

Chief secretaries of state governments concerned have also been requested to extend support, the statement added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd