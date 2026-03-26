Railways to build underpasses in mission mode, projects to be completed in just 12 hours – here’s how
Indian Railways latest update: These underpasses will be constructed at locations where there is a settlement on one side of the railway track and fields, schools, cremation grounds, or other important and commonly used places on the other side.
Railway underpass construction: The Ministry of Railways has planned to build underpasses in mission mode to prevent accidents while crossing track. These underpasses will be constructed at locations where there is a settlement on one side of the railway track and fields, schools, cremation grounds, or other important and commonly used places on the other side.
On Thursday, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw directed that such underpasses be built across the country at locations where a large number of people cross the tracks in their daily lives.
The Union Minister instructed officials to design such underpasses in a way that they become a lifesaving alternative for people crossing railway tracks. According to Railways, these underpasses will ensure that common people can easily carry bicycles, motorcycles and other work-related items along with them.
The initiative will help prevent accidents during track crossings across the country and will prove to be a boon for a large section of the population, it said.
Railways to construct underpasses in just 12 hours (Image: Ministry of Railways)
Design of Railway underpasses/subways
These underpasses will be designed in such a way that their construction across railway tracks can be completed within just 12 hours. Vaishnaw also directed officials to resolve this major issue within the next 5-6 years.
Here’s how Railways’ subways/underpasses will be completed in 12 hours
According to the Railways, once the structure is manufactured, it will be transported to the installation site. A traffic block will then be taken, during which the track will be cut and the structure installed within 12 hours, making it ready for use.
“The structures will be pre-fabricated in advance and then installed at the site within a 12-hour block period,” the Ministry of Railways said.
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Vaishnaw also emphasised that the design should be user-friendly so that people do not hesitate to use them, and that the structures should not be affected by waterlogging.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More