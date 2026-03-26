Railways to build underpasses in mission mode, projects to be completed in just 12 hours – here’s how

Railway underpass construction: The Ministry of Railways has planned to build underpasses in mission mode to prevent accidents while crossing track. These underpasses will be constructed at locations where there is a settlement on one side of the railway track and fields, schools, cremation grounds, or other important and commonly used places on the other side.

On Thursday, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw directed that such underpasses be built across the country at locations where a large number of people cross the tracks in their daily lives.

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The Union Minister instructed officials to design such underpasses in a way that they become a lifesaving alternative for people crossing railway tracks. According to Railways, these underpasses will ensure that common people can easily carry bicycles, motorcycles and other work-related items along with them.