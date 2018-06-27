Railways to provide nylon blankets in AC coaches, to wash them twice a month

Officials have also been told to ensure blankets are clean and free of grease, soap, filling or any other admixture which would give them fictitious mass or firmness (Express Photo/Praveen Khanna/File) Officials have also been told to ensure blankets are clean and free of grease, soap, filling or any other admixture which would give them fictitious mass or firmness (Express Photo/Praveen Khanna/File)

The Indian Railways has decided to replace woolen blankets in air-conditioned coaches with nylon blankets. It has also instructed authorities to ensure the blankets are washed twice a month, instead of once every two months. They will also reportedly be sanitised on a regular basis before being distributed. The decision to switch to “soft blanket of superior quality” has been taken a year after the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) rapped the Railway ministry for providing dirty blankets.

“These blankets with revised specifications should be washed preferably twice a month subject to available capacity… In case of capacity constraints, washing should be done at least once a month. Life of the blankets with revised specifications and increased washing frequency is reduced initially to two years,” the order read.

Officials have also been told to ensure blankets are clean and free of grease, soap, filling or any other admixture which would give them fictitious mass or firmness, reported news agency PTI.

The new blankets, weighing 450 gm, will have 60 per cent wool and 15 per cent nylon. The previous ones were smaller and weighed 2.2 kgs. They were used for four years.

The new order will be implemented across the country. There are nearly four lakh blankets provided to passengers across zones. There are currently around 50 operational laundry services for the Railways. At least 10 more will be opened in the near future.

