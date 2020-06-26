Railways cancels regular trains till August 12: All you need to know about cancellations and refunds

All the regular trains, other than the special trains which were allowed to run in May and June, have been cancelled from July 1 to August 12. All the regular trains, other than the special trains which were allowed to run in May and June, have been cancelled from July 1 to August 12.

Keeping in mind the increasing number of coronavirus cases in the country, the Indian Railways has decided to suspend the regular train services till August 12. “All tickets booked for the regular time-tabled trains for journey date from 01.07.20 to 12.08.20 also stand cancelled. Full refund will be generated,” the Railway Board order stated.

Regular train services have been disrupted days ahead of the nationwide lockdown which began from March 25. Indian Railways had resumed its limited services to run at full capacity on May 12 after a hiatus of nearly two months after all the trains were cancelled due to the coronavirus-triggered lockdown. The second phase of limited resumption has started on June 1.

The Railways has also run more than 4,000 Shramik Special trains since May 1 to ferry migrant workers back to their home states. Apart from these, the entire passenger services had been unoperational. However, it continued to run its freight and parcel services.

Which trains have been cancelled and which will continue to run?

All the regular trains, other than the special trains which were allowed to run in May and June, have been cancelled from July 1 to August 12. All special trains — 12 pairs running on the Rajdhani routes since May 12 and 100 pairs operating since June 1 — will continue, sources told The Indian Express. The limited special suburban services which began recently in Mumbai to ferry essential services personnel identified by the local authorities will also continue to run, officials said.

Why Railways cancelled these trains again?

After suspending all train services in March when the nationwide lockdown was announced for the first time, the government started relaxing some of the restrictions last month. The Indian Railways had resumed its limited services to run at full capacity on May 12 after a hiatus of nearly two months. On June 1, in the second phase of graded resumption of passenger train operations, it pushed into service 100 more trains, including 17 Jan Shatabdis, five Durontos and a number of traditionally popular mail or express trains to various parts of India.

But now as the coronavirus cases in India continue to surge, the railways has again decided to cancel the regular train services in an attempt to contain the cases in the country.

How to get refund?

The Railway Board has said that those who have booked their tickets from July 1 to August 12, will get a full refund. Before the lockdown, the Railways operated around 12,000 trains every day, transporting 2 crore people.

“Some of the passengers had booked tickets for regular trains being run before lockdown for the journey up to 12 August, 2020 (120 days from 14 April 2020). In order to facilitate full refunds to those passengers who had booked tickets on or prior to April 14, 2020, these bookings have been cancelled,” a railway spokesperson said.

When will all trains resume

As per the current notification, the trains are scheduled to resume from August 13. The Railway spokesperson also said the Railways is monitoring occupancy position of these special trains on a regular basis and whenever a decision is taken to introduce new special trains, its schedule will be notified.

