Railways speeds up Puri-Konark line project to improve connectivity along coastal Odisha

The Puri-Konark railway project is being executed under the administrative jurisdiction of the East Coast Railway (ECoR) zone. (Image generated using AI)

Puri-Konark rail line project progress: The Ministry of Railways has accelerated work on the Puri-Konark new rail line project, which is expected to emerge as a key link in Odisha’s proposed coastal rail triangle (Bhubaneswar-Puri-Konark). The project was sanctioned by the Railway Board on February 19, 2024, and was later declared a Special Railway Project on March 7, 2024. It is being executed under the administrative jurisdiction of the East Coast Railway (ECoR) zone.

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, Deepak Rout, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of ECoR said that the proposed 32-km-long Puri-Konark rail link is expected to transform pilgrimage connectivity in Odisha. He said the project will connect the Jagannath Dham in Puri with the Konark Sun Temple. The official further said that although the two towns are located barely 35 km apart along the Bay of Bengal coast, they currently do not have direct rail connectivity.