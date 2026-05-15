Railways speeds up Puri-Konark line project to improve connectivity along coastal Odisha

Puri-Konark rail line project progress: The Ministry of Railways has accelerated work on the Puri-Konark new rail line project, which is expected to emerge as a key link in Odisha’s proposed coastal rail triangle (Bhubaneswar-Puri-Konark). The project was sanctioned by the Railway Board on February 19, 2024, and was later declared a Special Railway Project on March 7, 2024. It is being executed under the administrative jurisdiction of the East Coast Railway (ECoR) zone.
Speaking to Indianexpress.com, Deepak Rout, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of ECoR said that the proposed 32-km-long Puri-Konark rail link is expected to transform pilgrimage connectivity in Odisha. He said the project will connect the Jagannath Dham in Puri with the Konark Sun Temple. The official further said that although the two towns are located barely 35 km apart along the Bay of Bengal coast, they currently do not have direct rail connectivity.
“The proposed new rail line between Puri and Konark — a 32km greenfield corridor that promises to ease access for millions of pilgrims and tourists visiting the iconic Jagannath Temple and the UNESCO-listed Sun Temple each year,” Raut said.
Land acquisition for Puri–Konark rail project progresses: Railways
The railway official said that ECoR has moved ahead with the land acquisition process as the 521-acre Puri-Konark rail line project progresses through various statutory approvals. “For the financial year 2026-27, a significant outlay of Rs 138.38 crore has been allocated to maintain construction and land acquisition momentum,” Deepak Rout told Indianexpress.com.
“The proposed alignment traverses the tehsils (sub-districts) of Puri and Gop, requiring acquisition of approximately 521.48 acres of land — of which 438.81 acres is private land spread across 36 villages, and 82.67 acres is government land across 33 villages. No forest land is affected, a reassurance that has somewhat eased the concerns of environmental groups.
Acquisition is progressing under the Railway (Amendment) Act, 2008, with the Competent Authority for Land Acquisition (CALA) issuing a series of Section 20A notifications — the statutory step that formally initiates land acquisition proceedings. In Puri tahasil, notifications have been issued for nine villages covering 108.43 acres, while in Gop tahasil, notifications cover twenty-four villages with a total area of 242.14 acres,” he said.
Significance of Odisha’s Puri-Konark railway line project
According to the Railway official, the 32-km-long Puri-Konark line project is expected to catalyse tourism infrastructure development across intervening coastal villages, many of which have seen limited economic activity. He noted that the alignment avoids all forest land as a critical environmental consideration given the proximity of the ecologically sensitive region.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More