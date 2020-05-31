Only those with confirmed, RAC tickets to be allowed in stations: Railways

These trains are in addition to Shramik Special trains and 30 Special AC trains being run since May 12. (Source: Express Photo by Vishal Srivastava) These trains are in addition to Shramik Special trains and 30 Special AC trains being run since May 12. (Source: Express Photo by Vishal Srivastava)

With the Railways set to operate 200 trains from June 1, the government said only those with confirmed or Reservation Against Cancellation (RAC) tickets would be allowed to enter the station and board trains. With over 1.45 lakh passengers expected to be travelling on the first day, the Railways has laid out guidelines to be adhered by the commuters.

The national transporter said passengers should reach the station at least 90 minutes before departure and undergo compulsory screening.

200 Special Trains to run across the country from tomorrow, transporting people in a safe & comfortable manner. कल से देश भर में शुरु हो रही हैं 200 स्पेशल ट्रेन, नागरिकों का घर जाना होगा और आसान व सुरक्षित। ▶️ https://t.co/kEtCULH08A pic.twitter.com/1lP3jg5H4u — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) May 31, 2020

Moreover, only asymptomatic travellers will be allowed to board the train. These trains are in addition to Shramik Special trains and 30 Special AC trains being run since May 12.

According to the Railways, around 26 lakh passengers have booked for Advance Reservation Period (ARP) from June 1 to June 30. The Railways has already decided to open food stalls and canteens at stations a day earlier. This move by the Railways is an attempt to return to normalcy amid the ongoing pandemic.

However, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra have expressed reservations over the restarting of train services from June 1, PTI reported.

“Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra have expressed reservations about running of trains or number of stoppages as planned. The matter is being discussed with the states. Any further development in this regard will be intimated,” PTI quoted a railway spokesperson as saying.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd