Railways slashes fares for Humsafar trains

With occupancy and patronage not improving, the Indian Railways on Friday decided to give its Humsafar brand of trains a fresh lease of life through a slew of moves for overall rationalisation.

Humsafar trains were launched in 2016 with only AC-III tier coaches. Now, dynamic flexi-fares will not be applicable on these trains and they will have non-AC sleeper coaches as well.

The relief on fares will be applicable to 35 pairs of Humsafar trains, an official said. The tatkal ticket fares for these trains have also been reduced.

They will now cost 1.3 times of the base fare, instead of 1.5 times, the official said. This means that the tatkal fare in Humsafar trains has been made equivalent to the normal tatkal rule of other mail/express trains.