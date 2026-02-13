K-Rail in limbo: Railways seeks DPR revision, state presses for standalone project

Known as K-Rail, the project intends to connect capital Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod -- a stretch of 580-km criss-crossing 11 districts. (file)

The fate of Kerala’s ambitious semi-high speed rail project Silver Line — that proposes to connect northern and southern tips of the state — appears hanging in balance as the Centre on Friday told Parliament that is has sought a revised DPR, on the heels of state saying that it had abandoned the project due to lack of support from the Railways.

Known as K-Rail, the project intends to connect capital Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod — a stretch of 580-km criss-crossing 11 districts.

Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw told the Rajya Sabha Kerala Rail Development Corporation Limited (KRDCL) has been advised to revise the Detailed Project Report (DPR) in line with the latest technical standards.