Railways sanctions Rs 300 crore to upgrade Odisha’s historic Brahmapur station

Redevelopment of Brahmapur station:Odisha‘s Brahmapur railway station is one of the oldest in the country and a major rail hub in southern Odisha. It handles over 162 trains and around 25,000 passengers every day.
However, to accommodate the rising footfall and increase train-handling capacity, the Ministry of Railways has decided to modernise the station under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS). It falls under the administrative control of Khurda Road Division of East Coast Railway (ECoR) zone.
The zonal railway has sanctioned Rs 300 crore for the upgradation of Brahmapur railway station. The redevelopment work will be completed in a phased-manner.
Odisha’s Brahmapur railway station to get makeover under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme
Construction of new lines and platforms
The zonal railway plans to add three additional rail lines and construct four new platforms, enabling the station to handle a increasing number of originating, terminating and passing trains.
Modification of yard
It also plans to construct a new station building on the second entry side, along with extensive yard modifications. The project includes relocating the service building and railway quarters, freeing up space for a more passenger-centric layout.
Upgradation of existing platforms
It also plans to upgrade existing platforms by refurbishing flooring and sheds, along with extending cover sheds to provide better protection from the weather. A Quick Watering System (QWS) will be installed to enable rapid and efficient watering of coaching rakes, reducing turnaround time and facilitating faster train departures.
Seamless connectivity to platforms
As part of the redevelopment, Brahmapur railway station will feature a fully integrated passenger movement system, ensuring seamless connectivity across both sides of the station and all platforms. “Unlike conventional arrangements, this elevated structure will facilitate continuous flow. The existing Foot Over Bridge is also being extended to further strengthen passenger movement and accessibility across the station,” the ECoR said.
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Better accessibility
The national transporter has planned to install lifts and escalators, making it one of the most accessibility focused stations on the East Coast Railway network. The station will also feature Divyang-friendly infrastructure, with tactile pathways and level-access facilities integrated throughout. The move aims at ensuring inclusive and barrier-free movement for all passengers.
Development of circulating areas
To address long-pending congestion issues, the Railways plan to develop circulating areas on both sides of the station. According to ECoR, improvements to the main circulating area, including road widening, footpaths, drainage, compound walls and landscaping, have already been completed. Meanwhile, the work on the second-entry circulating area is underway, which will provide the city with an additional fully functional station gateway.
Security and Safety
The Brahmapur station redevelopment project also includes the installation of CCTV cameras, baggage scanners, passenger information systems and integrated electrical and signalling upgrades. It also plans to enhance passenger convenience and navigation by introducing multilingual wayfinding signage in Odia, Hindi and English.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More