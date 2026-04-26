Railways sanctions Rs 300 crore to upgrade Odisha’s historic Brahmapur station

The redevelopment work at Odisha's Brahmapur railway station will be completed in a phased-manner. (Image enhanced with AI)

Redevelopment of Brahmapur station: Odisha‘s Brahmapur railway station is one of the oldest in the country and a major rail hub in southern Odisha. It handles over 162 trains and around 25,000 passengers every day.

However, to accommodate the rising footfall and increase train-handling capacity, the Ministry of Railways has decided to modernise the station under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS). It falls under the administrative control of Khurda Road Division of East Coast Railway (ECoR) zone.

The zonal railway has sanctioned Rs 300 crore for the upgradation of Brahmapur railway station. The redevelopment work will be completed in a phased-manner.